St. Alexander’s 17th Annual Golf Classic announced
PLATTSBURGH — The Roman Catholic Community of St. Alexander and St. Joseph will hold its 17th annual golf tournament on July 8 at the Barrack’s Golf Course with a noon shotgun start.
This year’s tournament is in memory of Gail Giroux. Shumway Insurance is sponsoring the Hole-In-One contests.
The cost is $65 for non-members and $55 for members and includes golf, cart, complimentary gifts and a Chicken Barbecue Dinner. Tournament is limited to the first 30 paid teams.
Registration forms can be picked up at the golf course or by calling Jackie at 518-561-5039 at the Parish Office.
Team Registration forms and payment must be made by Friday, July 1st. Sponsorship forms may be picked up at the church. Current CDC and Clinton County Health Department Guidelines will be adhered to.
For more specific information, please call the Jackie at the parish office 518-561-5039 or Cheryl Dodds at 518-572-4622.
