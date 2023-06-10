Bolton senior Jane Trowbridge receives Chuck Campney Award
BOLTON LANDING — At the recent Bolton Booster Club Sports Banquet, Jane Trowbridge was recognized for her sportsmanship by the NYSSO Umpire School Staff and The Southern Adirondack Umpires group.
The umpire groups have the opportunity to nominate student-athletes for recognition, and Thomas Ramsay was on hand to present Jane Trowbridge with the Chuck Campney Award for Sportsmanship and Dedication to game of softball in Section VII.
