Weekly Championship Racing at Airborne
PLATTSBURGH — Another Saturday night of short track racing action is on tap for Airborne Speedway this Saturday.
The J&S Steel Sportsman, Hartson Total Opening Renegades, Taylor Rental Street Stocks and Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman will all be in action for regular distance heat and feature races.
Sportsman, Renegade and Street Stock racers will be lineup based on their handicap values from the previous three feature events, while the Limited Sportsman lineup will have a draw for position.
Racing starts at 7 p.m., with hot laps beginning at 6:15. Grandstand gates open at 5 p.m. General admission is set at $10, while children under age 10 will be admitted free of charge.
For more information visit airborne-speedway.com.
