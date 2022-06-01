Golfer shoots hole-in-one
PORT KENT — Rick Backlas recorded his first career hole-in-one on the 156-yard 7th hole at Harmony Golf Club.
He used a 6 iron to sink the ace. Witnesses were Dave Gosnell, Alfred Devins, and Alan Devins.
Showers this morning becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: June 1, 2022 @ 7:27 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.