Memorial soccer shootout tournament scheduled
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau, Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department and City of Plattsburgh Recreation Department will co-host the Thomas J. O’Connor Memorial Tri-Rec Soccer Shootout 3-on-3 Tournament on August 2, at Melissa Penfield Park. Registration will run through July 25 and there is no charge to participate in the tournament.
Team check-in is from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.mm and games will begin at 10:00 a.m. Awards will be presented to the top team in each age group as follows: Boys/Girls 6-8, 9-11, 12-14, & 15-18 years of age. Co-ed teams and substitutions are not permitted.
To pre-register, submit an entry form with Birth Certificates and parental Signatures to the Youth Bureau. For more information, contact Nick Arnold at 518-565-4774 or Nicholas.arnold@clintoncountygov.com.
Cassidy named General Manager of Olympic center
LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid native Chadd Cassidy has been named the General Manager of the Olympic Center, announced by the New York Olympic Regional Development Authority.
Most recently, Cassidy was head coach of the Cape Breton Eagles in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Before this, he was involved in the AHL (Rochester), USHL (Omaha), and the US national team development program (NTDP). In 2016, Cassidy was inducted into the New York State Coaches Hall of Fame, the youngest coach to ever receive this honor.
Golf league standings announced
DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Fun Golf League results through the first half of the season is listed below:
1st- Tyler Smith and Dan Hobbs. 2nd- Mark Liberty and Tim Newell. 3rd- Steve Sweeney and Joe Ambrosio. 4th- Mike Dann and Tim Tedford.
John ‘Bo Duke’ Schneider to appear at Airborne
PLATTSBURGH — John Schneider whose path to stardom began as an 18-year-old as Bo on the Dukes of Hazzard is making a special, one-time appearance in his home state of New York on July 23, at Airborne Speedway. Having discovered dirt track racing only a few years ago, the lifelong car enthusiast will be traveling direct from a performance in Las Vegas to Plattsburgh for a one-night only appearance.
All fans who secure their tickets in advance will enjoy a discount and be automatically entered to win a Firman Power Equipment generator courtesy of Schneider and his friends at Speedway Illustrated and Firman. Schneider will be available for an exclusive, limited attendance VIP meet-and-greet session on Saturday afternoon where fans can ask about his role as Bo on the Dukes, Jonathan Kent on the hit television series Smallville, his great run on Dancing with the Stars, or recent productions like his tribute to Smokey and the Bandit called Stand on It and Poker Run.
Tickets available at Liquor and Wine Warehouse. VIP tickets $150. Only 35 tickets will be sold. $20 adults advance sale (includes entry to drawing for a 2900 watt Fireman generator), $22 day of event, kids under 10 FREE, cash only please.
