Sports Shorts: July 9, 2021

Beekmantown coaching vacancies
BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown Central School has multiple openings for various coaching positions.
If interested in any of these positions, please complete the coaching application on the Athletic Page of the school website under forms or contact Coordinator of Athletics Greg Myers at 518-563-8092 or by email, myers.greg@bcsdk12.org.
The open positions are listed below.
—
Fall 2021
Gymnastics Head Varsity Coach
Gymnastics Modified Coach
Winter 2021 - 2022
Boys Basketball Head Varsity Coach
Boys Basketball Head JV Coach
Boys Basketball Modified Coach
