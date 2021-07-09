Sports Shorts: July 9, 2021

Beekmantown coaching vacancies

BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown Central School has multiple openings for various coaching positions.

If interested in any of these positions, please complete the coaching application on the Athletic Page of the school website under forms or contact Coordinator of Athletics Greg Myers at 518-563-8092 or by email, myers.greg@bcsdk12.org.

The open positions are listed below.

Fall 2021

Gymnastics Head Varsity Coach

Gymnastics Modified Coach

Winter 2021 - 2022

Boys Basketball Head Varsity Coach

Boys Basketball Head JV Coach

Boys Basketball Modified Coach

 

 

