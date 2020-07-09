Sports Shorts: July 9, 2020

Bicycle time trial results
POINT AU ROCHE — Jerry Macner claimed first place with a time of 24:36 in the 10-mile event.
Ed Armstrong (25:56) and Eric Kreckel (26:11) rounded out the top three.
—
10-mile results
1. Jerry Macner 24:36; 2. Ed Armstrong 25:56; 3. Eric Kreckel 26:11; 4. Paul Rorbah 28:15; 5. Ljubomir Tot 29:12; 6. Sandy Rasco 29:46; 7. Doug Hilderbrandt 29:49; 8. Bill Blough 30:07; 9. Ryan Demers 30:30; 10. Paul Connelly 33:25; 11. Amy Mountcastle 34:01; 12. Stephanie West 35:53; 13. John Callaghan 37:02.
Additional pistol permit safety courses
PLATTSBURGH — Because of increased demand, the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club will be offering additional dates for individuals in the process of obtaining their pistol permits.
This safety course required by Clinton County will be held on July 18, 25, Aug. 8 and 22.
All classes will start at 1 p.m., and pre-registration is required.
Contact David Boise at 518-569-0908 for more information.
Go to www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com for information about the club and location.
