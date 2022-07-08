PHS boys hockey golf tournament scheduled
PLATTSBURGH — The 2nd Annual Plattsburgh Hornets Varsity Boys Hockey Golf Tournament will take place at the Barracks Golf Course on Saturday, August 6. Cost will be $75.00 per golfer.
The event will begin with a shotgun start at noon. It is a four-person scramble format. There will also be prizes awarded for longest drive and closest to the pin for both men and women.
Dinner will be served at the lounge and patio area following the event. It will include prizes for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers along with a money wheel drawing. Deadline to register is July 30.
To inquire, please contact Joe Tolosky at (518) 593-2527 or email toloskyj@gmail.com.
Tee assignments announced
PLATTSBURGH — The field is set for today’s St. Alexander’s and St. Joseph’s Golf Classic at the Barrack’s Golf Club. Registration and the putting contest will begin at 10:30 a.m. We ask all golfers to arrive before 11:30 a.m. The event will begin with a shotgun start at noon. Tee assignments are as follows:
Hole 1A- C. Dodds, M. Dodds, B. Wieworka, J. Wieworka. Hole 1B- A. LeFevre, S. LeFevre, M. LeFevre, M. LeFevre. Hole 2- S. Mercurio, G. Mercurio, T. O’Connell, P. O’Connell. Hole 3- D. Duprey, R. Dubuque, R. Douglas, R. Douglas. Hole 4- T. Hamilton, S. Favreau, D. Hilts, C. Favreau. Hole 5A- K. Reyell, M. Reyell, F. Darrah, J. Mawhinney. Hole 5B- T. Sears, D. Sears, D. Seymour, J. Coryer. Hole 6A- W. Levac, M. Dubrey, T. Donahue, L. Wood. Hole 6B- J. Norcross, V. Woodruff, D. Merrill, G. Cass. Hole 7A- N. Wood, S. Terry, S. Siskavich, B. Strack. Hole 7B- T. Frenyea, P. Kowalowski, J. Defayette, J. Doorey. Hole 8A- H. Wilson, J. Fournia, R. Fournia, T. Maggy. Hole 8B- W. Bennett, K. Bennett, W. King, S. King. Hole 9A- D. Bardelcik, T. Golden, M. Bardelcik, J. Glover. Hole 9B- J. Hemingway, J. Morrow, M. Graves, J. Everleth. Hole 10A- H. Farrell, B. Renadette, M. Renadette, M. Stone. Hole 10B- M. Dubray, B. Dubray, W. Bessette, J. Bessette. Hole 11A- M. Prather, J. Reddish, D. Duprey, K. McEwan. Hole 11B- D. Brewer, C. Gould, R. Navin, A. Griffin. Hole 12- T. Quesnell, J. Hughes, C. Perry, B. Cosgrove. Hole 13- F. Bushey, F. Bushey, P. Hayden, J. Drollette. Hole 14A- F. Baroody, J. Baroody, J. Norton, B. Norton. Hole 14B- J. Favaro, C. Kostyk, D. Fessette, K. Jock. Hole 15A- M. Cunningham, C. Cunningham, C. Cunningham, J. Periu. Hole 15B- J. Daly, D. Daly, P. Keleher, K. Keleher. Hole 16A- M. Rock, J. Rock, J. Burke, G. Terry. Hole 16B- D. Bashaw, L. Bashaw, R. Bashaw, M. Bashaw. Hole 17A- J. Mihalkovic, L. Baker, P. LaBrie, M. Yamrick. Hole 17B- R. Rock, J. Bushey, J. Bushey, K. Gadway. Hole 18A- M. Miner, L. Miner, P. Doner, M. Connell. Hole 18B- J. Ryan, B. Clark, L. Clark, D. Clark.
