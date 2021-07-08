Sports Shorts: July 8, 2021

Soccer program registration
SCHUYLER FALLS — The Town of Schuyler Falls Recreation Department is in the final days to be accepting registration for its soccer program.
The program is open to town youths ages 4-16.
Registration forms may be picked up at the Town Hall or online at www.schuylerfallsny.com.
All forms must be completed and returned to the Town Hall by July 18. Late registrations will be placed on a waiting list and may not participate.
For more information, please contact the Town Hall at 518-563-1129 or Sam Campbell at 618-643-2542.
Guys and Gals Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The Guys and Gals Bowling League has announced results from recent competition.
—
Points Taken- 4 Flushers 3-Three's Company 1, Split Ends 4-Three Strikes & A Spare 0, Spare No One 3-Bye 1, Scared Splitless 2-Gutter Done 2, Hit or Miss 4-Lane Lizards 0.
Top Scores- Tom Weightman 491-188, Tom Welch 514-195, Claude Lashway 541-185, Cheryl Henry 373-138, Steve Hall 361-122, Mark Misner 494-173, George Munson 610-213, Nancy Griffith 331-123, Diana St. Clair 419-159, Marie Desroches 446-156, Joe Goddeau 428-159, Robert Martz, Jr. 643-246, Doris Martino 465-174, Kathie Merchant 415-149, Marilyn Murphy 398-140, Peggy Passino 428-157.
Soccer tournament announced
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau, City of Plattsburgh Recreation Department and Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Departments will hold their sixth annual Thomas J. O’Connor Memorial Tri-Rec Soccer Shootout on Aug. 3, at Penfield Park in Plattsburgh.
Boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 18 are able to enter three-person teams in this free, double-elimination soccer tournament.
To enter a team, please go to the Clinton County Youth Bureau website to print out a registration form.
Registrations are due back to the Youth Bureau by July 26. Put a team together today.
Any questions can be directed to the Youth Bureau at 518-565-4750 or youth@clintoncountygov.com.
