Lisa Wells’ hole in one
PORT KENT — While golfing in the Wednesday mixed league on July 5, Lisa Wells recorded her first career hole in one!
Using a nine iron she aced the 70 yard 10th hole at Harmony Golf Club! She struck the ball, which landed gracefully on the green, and rolled slightly to the left before falling in the cup.
Witnessing the event were Mike Jodoin, Bruce McCormick and Peggy McCormick
Weekly Bike Time Trials
PLATTSBURGH — Ed Armstrong completed the ten mile course with a time of 26:57 to take first place. Diego de Los Rios 28:43 finished second and Stephanie West 35:13 rounded out the top three this week at Point au Roche.
The time trials take place on Wednesday nights at the Point au Roche firehouse on the Lakeshore Rd. The event is open to all novice and experienced riders with road bikes or mountain bikes. Helmets are mandatory and all riders must obey the rules of the road.
Registration begins around 5:30 p.m. with the first rider going out at 6 p.m.
Guys & Gals Senior Mixed Bowling Highlights
PLATTSBURGH — The Guys & Gals Senior mixed teams go together Wednesday for their weekly competition. These are the highlights from this week.
Points Taken: Fun Time 3-Queen’s Court 1, Ball Busters 3-Four Flushers 1, Laniacs 4-Casella’s Trash Talkers 0, Split Ends 3-Gutter Done 1, 4D Niners 2-Black Widows 2, Misfits 2-Hit or Miss 2.
High Scores: Violet Irwin 394-149, Tom Welch 466-159, Dave Pellerin 484-182, Chuck Leclair 454-160, Carl Lashway 536-224, Don Dubuque 410-144, Dave Gregory 645-246, Joe Damour 431-179, Paul Nunn 545-198, Barbara Cotter 506-180, Lynne Glenn 403-140, Denise Goddeau 466-162, Jodi Dubray 369-142, Edie Reed 468-177, George Munson 659-235, Beverly Dupuis 381-147, Marc Dupuis 410-148, Bill Dutton 525-201, Noreen Barcomb 403-158, Brenda Garrand 286-100, Marie Mackenzie 350-124, Claudette Raymond 288-110, Linda Hurley 488-180, Gary Liberty 513-213, Kathie Merchant 399-172, Marilyn Murphy 373-138, Peggy Passino 429-156.
