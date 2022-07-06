D.A. Golf Cup Classic scheduled
PLATTSBURGH — The 15th annual D.A. Cup Golf Classic will be held on Wednesday, July 27, at the Barracks Golf Club with a 10:00 a.m. shotgun start.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. Tournament format is a four person scramble.
There will be an awards reception following the tournament to be held at the Barracks Clubhouse. Several team entries remain available.
Registration information is available at the Barracks or online at www.dacupgolfclassic.com.
Local scores first hole-in-one
WESTPORT — On Sunday, July 3, at Westport Golf Club, Aaron Dubuque hit his first ever hole-in-one.
Dubuque made the shot on the par 3 ninth hole from 186 yards out with a 6 iron.
Witnesses to the hole-in-one were Chris Adams and Sam Julian.
Bowling league releases recent results
Recent results from the Guys & Gals Summer Mixed and Summer Classic League from July 5 and 6 have been announced. They are listed below.
Summer Classic
Points Taken- North Bowl Pro Shop 8, Really Average 7; Optimal Payroll 10, Laware Const 5; North Bowl Restr. 9, FNG 6; The Underdogs 10, Rick’s Taxidermy 5; Three Gen 8.5, Huttig Nissan 6.5.
High Scores- Chris King 532-195, Josh Smith 462-202, Mike Watts 697-258, George Munson 582-200, Barbara Cotter 504-177, Claude Lashway 549-212, Dan Munson, Sr. 582-211, Art Stevens 605-236, Keegan Munson 484-171, Gabe Sisco 696-257, Jill Hartmann 450-164, Rick Jubert 532-197, Gail Taylor 480-164, Taylor Chapple 664-255.
Note- Double Shift next week (7-12-22). Start time 7 p.m.
Guys & Gals
Points Taken- Gutter Done 3, Hit or Miss 1; Slo Rollers 3, Scared Splitless 1; Four Flushers 3, Split Ends 1; Spare No One 3, Four of a Kind 1; Ball Busters 3.5, Odd Balls .5; Alley Gators 3, Bye 1.
High Scores- Denise Goddeau 469-165, Joe Goddeau 396-145, Jodi DuBray 421-164, Doris Martino 437-168, Kathie Merchant 393-139, Marilyn Murphy 435-164, Tami Thomas 447-175, Roger Desroches 449-201, Edie Reed 470-182, Noreen Barcomb 414-155, George Munson 652-225, Ron Dumont 472-173, Tom Weightman 464-170, Carl Lashway 525-193, Claude Lashway 572-198, Violet Irwin 379-153, Tina Welch 358-142, Roger Webb 382-135, Lynne Glenn 397-136, Nancy Mazurak 516-213, Dave Glenn 466-168, Don Dubuque 433-169, Chuck Leclair 489-203, Joe Phaneuf 542-200, Bill Dutton 516-194, Dave Gregory 529-188, Barbara Cotter 487-167.
Weekly time trial results released
POINT AU ROCHE — Jerry Macner claimed first place in this week’s time trials with a time of 24:52 in the ten-mile event.
Eric Kreckel 25:27 and Ed Armstrong 26:12 completed the top three. John Callaghan started but did not record a finishing time
The time trials take place on Wednesday nights at the Point au Roche firehouse on the Lakeshore Rd. The event is open to all novice and experienced riders, road bikes or mountain bikes. Helmets are mandatory and all riders must obey the rules of the road.
Registration begins around 5:30 p.m. with the first rider going out at 6 p.m. Riders interested in the 25-mile event should be prepared to start between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45p.m.
