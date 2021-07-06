Sports Shorts: July 7, 2021

Golf tee times
PLATTSBURGH — The field is set for this Friday’s St. Alexander’s and St. Joseph’s Golf Classic noon “Shotgun” start at the Barrack’s Golf Course.
Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m.
All golfers are asked to arrive before 11:30 a.m.
Tee assignments can be found below.
HOLE # 1A- C.Dodds, M.Dodds, B.Wieworka, J.Wieworka
HOLE # 1B- M.Wukovitz, J.Wukovitz, L.Abbriano, D.Kneussle
HOLE # 2- C.Everleth, K.Everleth, L.Garrant, R.Garrant
HOLE # 3- J.Graziane, R.Besaw, J.Lockwood, B.FalL
HOLE # 4- S.Mercurio, G.Mercurio, T.O’Connell, P.O’Connell
HOLE # 5A- J.LeFevre, S.Gowett, B.Pellerin, D.Ryder
HOLE # 5B- J.Pageau, J.Pivetta, M.Pivetta, Guest
HOLE # 6A- K.Reyell, M.Reyell, F.Darrah, J.Mawhinney
HOLE # 6B- N.Wood, M.Vann, S.Siskavich, B.Strack
HOLE # 7A- T.Sears, D.Sears, D.Seymour, J.Coryer
HOLE # 7B- S.Favereau, D.Hilts, J.Curtis, C.Favereau
HOLE # 8A- H.Wilson, A.LaPierre, S.Terry, A.Terry
HOLE # 8B- J.Hemingway, J.Morrow, M.Graves, D.Keysor
HOLE #9A- W.Bennett, K.Bennett, T.Juneau, B.Juneau
HOLE # 9B- A.Soltero, J.Tobin, C.Fortin, J.Gaines
HOLE # 10A- A.LeFevre, S.LeFevre, M.Lefevre, M.LeFevre
HOLE # 10B- W.Levac, M.Dubray, T.Donahue, L.Wood
HOLE # 11A- J. Norcross, B.Olsen, D.Merrill, G.Cass
HOLE # 11B- D.Duprey, V.Flynne, K.McEwan, T.Chacko
HOLE # 12- C.Perry, J.Houghs, B.Cosgrove, T.Quesnell
HOLE # 13- F.Bushey, F.Bushey, P.Hayden, J.Drollette
HOLE # 14A- J.Reddish, M.Prather, B.Carpenter, J.Em
HOLE # 15A- J.Dowdle, T.Golden, M.Bardelcik, D.Bardelcik
HOLE # 15B- F.Baroody, J.Baroody, J.Norton, B.Norton
HOLE # 16A- D.Brewer, A.Griffin, C.Gould, E.Meigs
HOLE # 16B- J.Daly, D.Daly, P.Keleher, K.Keleher
HOLE # 17A- M.Miner, P.Doner, B.Phaneuf, M.Connell
HOLE # 17B- D.Bashaw, L.Bashaw, R.Bashaw, M.Bashaw
HOLE # 18A- M.Rock, J.Rock, J.Burke, Guest
HOLE # 18B- B.Renadette, M.Renadette, H.Farrell, M.Stone
