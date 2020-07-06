Sports Shorts: July 6, 2020

Fourth annual Ricky Provost Memorial Golf Tournament
WILLSBORO — On Saturday, July 25, The Ricky Foundation will host the fourth annual Ricky Provost Memorial Golf Tournament at Willsboro Golf Club.
This four-person scramble event offers team and individual contests and prizes.
The Ricky Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established in memory Ricky Provost with the mission of supporting The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, The North Country SPCA, The Ricky Provost Memorial Scholarship Fund, as well as the Willsboro Booster Club and Youth Commission.
Due to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and in an effort to insure the safety of all participants, this year’s tournament will feature individual team tee times rather than the traditional shot gun start.
Morning session tee times will begin at 8 a.m. with 10-minute increments between tee times and the afternoon session will start at 1 p.m.
Only nine teams will be on the course at any given time and 18 teams maximum for the day.
Each player will have their own sanitized cart, pins will stay in the cup, and food and beverage must be bring your own.
If team entries exceed 18, a third session will be added on Sunday, July 26 with tee times beginning at 10 a.m.
On tournament day, all teams are asked to arrive 20 minutes prior to their assigned tee time.
Entry fee is $55 per person, which includes skins.
To enter a team, please call or text Eric Arnold at 518-578-4707.
Those interested are asked to enter as soon as possible due to limited space.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.