Lucia, Barnes lead Brewers past Cougars
CHAMPLAIN — Zack Lucia accounted for four hits, four runs scored and three RBI on Saturday to held lead the Lake Champlain Brewers (Knowles) 17U team to a 14-6 baseball victory over the Champlain Cougars 17U. Ethan Barnes added two hits and four runs scored for the Brewers.
Joey Mitchell went the first five innings to get the pitching win and Landon Giroux added a two-run double. Giroux, Barnes and Ben Yanulavich also made outstanding defensive plays in the win.
Jimmy Wells paced the Cougars with two hits, while Dom DeAngelo, Braeden Calkins, Jake Frechette, Elijah Valentin and Robert McIntyre all chipped in with one apiece.
Lake Placid Hall of Fame Selection Committee Seeking Nominations
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Hall of Fame Committee is seeking recommendations from Olympic region residents for the 2023 Hall of Fame nominations. Deadline for submission is August 1.
The Lake Placid Hall of Fame began in 1983 and has inducted over 100 individuals as well as members of the 1948 U.S. Olympic four-man bobsled team and the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team. Plaques commemorating each member are on display in the Olympic Center’s Hall of Fame, located in the Conference Center at Lake Placid.
To be considered for Hall of Fame induction, individuals must be current or past residents of the Olympic region (defined as Essex, Clinton and Franklin Counties in New York) or have a significant connection to the area. Nominees must have made significant sports, cultural or civic contributions to the region, or their endeavors must have enhanced the quality of life, fellowship of man or historical heritage of the area.
The selection committee maintains a list of previous nominees. Nominations will only be considered if they are accompanied by a list of accomplishments relative to the purpose of the Hall of Fame
Please send nominations to: Lake Placid Hall of Fame Committee c/o Courtney Bastian 2634 Main St., Lake Placid, NY 12946.
Another hole in one at Whiteface Club and Resort
LAKE PLACID — Fritz Mehler, a member of the Whiteface Club and Resort Golf Course, became the third player in the young season to record a hole in one on the classic Lake Placid track.
Mehler, playing with his wife Cherie on June 23, aced the par three, 11th hole with a pitching wedge from 135 yards. It was the first official hole in one of his life.
Mehler’s achievement was on the third different par three hole this season at the Whiteface Club. In May, John Enright, of Warwick, R.I., playing in a wedding party, canned his tee shot on the third hole. Earlier this month, Bruce Berra did the same on the eighth hole.
Only the brutish, uphill par three at the 14th, playing well over 200 yards from the blue and white tees, remains unscathed this year.
This marks three aces in less than two months at Lake Placid golf course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.