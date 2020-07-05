Sports Shorts: July 5, 2020

Youth Bureau clinics
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau has publicized some of its upcoming baseball/softball clinics.
There will be a clinic July 22 at West Chazy Recreation Park and July 27 and Phillips Court Playground in Lyon Mountain.
Other dates are being planned but have yet to be confirmed.
Clinics will be by appointment. Time slots include 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Call the Youth Bureau at 518-565-4750 to sign up.
Kayak lesson
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a beginner’s lesson for kayaks/SUPs on Thursday, July 9 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Cadyville Beach on Route 3.
The lesson will go over getting in and out of the kayaks/SUPs and general safety tips.
The cost of this lesson is $10, and space is limited.
Please call 518-562-6860 to register or for more information.
Weekly bicycle time trials
POINT AU ROCHE — Jerry Macner covered the 10-mile course in 24 minutes, 37 seconds to claim first place this week.
Ed Armstrong (26:16) and Eric Kreckel (27:16) rounded out the top three.
10-mile results
1. Jerry Macner 24:37; 2. Ed Armstrong 26:16; 3. Eric Kreckel 27:16; 4. Ljubomir Tot 28:05; 5. Bill Blough 30:40; 6. Paul Connelly 32:54; 7. Amy Mountcastle 34:43; 8. Bill Steinfeld 35:54; 9. John Callaghan 36:41; 10. Ton Ducatte 38:11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.