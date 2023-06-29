Mark & Pearlie Rabin Golf Tourney Filling Up Quickly
Plattsburgh — The 18th Annual Mark & Pearlie Rabin Memorial Golf Tournament, organized by the SUNY Plattsburgh School of Business and Economics, will be held on Wednesday, July 26, at the Harmony Golf Club in Port Kent. The tournament features a 4-person scramble, with a maximum of 112 players, and it is open to the public. School of Business and Economics students and graduates are especially invited to play in the event. All proceeds from the tournament will go to the Plattsburgh College Foundation and the Mark Rabin Memorial Scholarship in Marketing, which was established with the proceeds from the previous 17 tournaments.
The registration fee is still an incredible $54.99, which includes 14 holes of golf, golf cart, unusual hats & prizes for everyone, and a delicious lunch. There will be a morning flight with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. (arrive by 7:15 a.m.) and an afternoon flight with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. (arrive by 11:30 a.m. to have lunch before golfing). There will also be a $5,000 hole-in-one prize as well as the famous Sledgehammer Putting Contest, both sponsored by Shumway Insurance Agency. The putting contest will begin at 8:00 a.m. Mulligan tickets and 50/50 raffle tickets will also be available for sale.
Special prizes will be given to the top female and male for longest drive, closest to the pin, longest putt, and Rookie of the Year. Sponsorships and prize donorships are still available. For more information about sponsorships or to receive a golfer registration form, contact tournament director, Nancy Church, at 564-4169, or via e-mail at churchnj@plattsburgh.edu. Registration forms & fees must be received by July 18; they can be mailed to Nancy Church at SUNY Plattsburgh, 101 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.
Kreckel wins weekly time trial
Plattsburgh — Eric Kreckel finished the ten mile course in 26:07 taking first place. Ed Armstrong(27:05) and Diego de los Rios(31:03) rounded out the top three this week at Point au Roche.
The time trials take place on Wednesday nights at the Point au Roche firehouse on the Lakeshore Rd. The event is open to all novice and experienced riders, road bikes or mountain bikes. Helmets are mandatory and all riders must obey the rules of the road.
Registration begins around 5:30 p.m. with the first rider going out at 6 p.m.
Ten mile results:
1. Eric Kreckel 26:07
2. Ed Armstrong 27:05
3. Diego de Los Rios 31:03
4. Bill Blough 31:28
5. Steve Vogl 31:52
PSU’s McDonough Named SUNYAC Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year
CORTLAND — Graduate student Aislyn McDonough of Plattsburgh State has been named the 2023 State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year, as announced Wednesday by the conference office.
McDonough, who was also named the 2023 SUNYAC Women’s Indoor Track and Field Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year, is a childhood education and special education major. The Rouses Point, N.Y., native finished her undergraduate career with a 3.86 GPA and holds a 3.93 GPA in her graduate-school classes. She was named to the All-SUNYAC First Team in 2023 after winning the 800-meter run in 2:15.10 at the conference championship and earned U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Region honors this past spring as well. McDonough also was a Second-Team All-SUNYAC honoree in 2022 and 2021.
Academically, she was honored on the SUNYAC Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll the last five years (2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21, 2019-20, 2018-19) and is a member of the Chi Alpha Sigma Honor Society. McDonough was the inaugural recipient of the Plattsburgh State Athletics Cardinal Community Service/Leadership Award, earning the distinction in 2020-21.
Summer Classic Tuesday Alley Highlights
Plattsburgh — Tuesday, North Bowl Lanes was heating up during the Summer Classic Tuesday bowling. There will be no bowling on July 4, but here are the highlights from Tuesday.
Points Taken: Taylor’s Tileworks 13-Adir. Chevy 2, Team #9 13-Underdogs 2, Rick’s Taxidermy 8-Three Dawg Nite 7, Optimal Payroll Svcs. 9, N.B. Pro Shop 10.5-N.B. Restaurant 4.5.
High Scores: Dave Bresett 590-226, Taylor Chapple 720-269, Max French 603-214, Bill Dutton 588-202, George Munson 710-256, Barbara Cotter 557-247, Travis Bushey 685-233, Art Stevens 571-208, Kurt Kraft 581-202, Lanny Favro 575-206, Claude Lashway 595-232, Ian Bell 533-195, John Munson, Jr. 753-279.
No bowling July 4th. Position Round schedule for 7/11: Optimal Payroll Svcs vs Taylor’s Tileworks, Team #9 vs N.B. Pro Shop, Three Dawg Nite vs Underdogs, Adir. Chevy vs Rick’s Taxidermy, N.B. Restaurant vs Bye.
Guys & Gals Summer Alley Highlights
Plattsburgh — Here are the results from Wednesday’s Guys & Gals Senior Summer bowling.
Points Taken: Casella’s Trash Talkers 4-Hit or Miss 0, Black Widows 3-Gutter Done 1, Four Flushers 2-Misfits 2, 4D Niners 4-Fun Time 0, Ball Busters 4-Laniacs 0, Split Ends 4-Queen’s Court 0.
High Scores: Doris Martino 398-145, Kathie Merchant 440-156, Lynne Glenn 414-161, Nancy Griffith 458-165, Nancy Mazurak 479-168, Joe Goddeau 419-154, Bobbi Nicholson 377-137, Noreen Barcomb 416-157, Marie Mackenzie 351-134, Claudette Raymond 293-123, Tom Weightman 513-183, Claude Lashway 614-236, Linda Hurley 481-169, Gary Liberty 500-197, Tom Welch 483-179, Beverly Dupuis 353-133, Marc Dupuis 396-151, Bill Dutton 547-194, Barbara Cotter 495-177, Don Dubuque 447-158, Dave Gregory 591-201, Joe Phaneuf 495-205, Mark Misner 471-172, Clarence Lafountain 423-155.
Chazy defeats Champlain in 14U baseball
CHAMPLAIN — The Chazy 14U baseball team scored seven runs on seven hits in the first inning on Wednesday and never looked back in an 11-2 victory over the Champlain Cougars’ 14U.
Ryan Demers hit two triples for Chazy, while Brayden Bushey added a double and single, and Jacoby Weeden two singles. Landon Duprey and Jack McAuliffe were among five Chazy players getting a single each.
Winning pitcher Aiden Howell, Duprey and Demers combined to strike out 13 Cougars, with Howell fanning eight in four innings.
Cal Anderson, Greyson Lafountain and Cobe Lafountain pitched well in relief for Champlain combining to allow runs in six innings, with Anderson striking out five in three innings.
Anderson also accounted for two of the Cougars’ three hits, with Ian Hemingway getting the other.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.