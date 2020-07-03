Sports Shorts: July 3, 2020

Golf league standings
DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Fun Golf League results through the first half of the season are listed below.
—
1- Fran Carter & Bill Liberty
2- Bill Fornecker & Rick Akey
3- Steve Fuller & Mike Williford
4- Jim & Mark Liberty
5- Mark Bombard & Dave Jabaut
Junior golf series announced
CHAMPLAIN — Any boy or girl age 12 and up is invited to come play nine holes at the North Country Golf Club beginning Thursday, July 9.
There is no need to register or sign up.
Please just arrive at 5 p.m. to check in, and golf will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Cost for non-members will only be $5.
