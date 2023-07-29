Rocktastic Artwork with Celeste
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh will be hosting a new program: “Rocktastic Artwork with Celeste”, which is a free rock painting opportunity on Wednesday August 16th from 10:00AM-11:00AM at the May Currier Park (305 Tom Miller Road). This program is open to anyone age 18+. Everything will be provided to you including rocks, paint, brushes, and seal to make sure they last when you take them home. Please, call us at 518-562-6860 to register for the program!
Paddle of CLittle Clear pond
Plattsburgh — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department Paddlers program will meet at 10AM on August 3 to paddle Little Clear Pond. Call (518)562-6860 to register.
