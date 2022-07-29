Local scores first hole-in-one of the season at Whiteface Club
LAKE PLACID — On a beautiful Tuesday evening in Lake Placid, Tim Smith stepped onto the eighth tee at the Whiteface Club Golf Course and sent his hybrid shot over the yawning front bunkers onto the green and into the hole of the 156-yard par 3.
The ace was the first of the season at the Whiteface Club. Smith’s feat was witnessed by his wife, Janet. Both are avid golfers and long-time club members.
Afterward, Smith said that he did not see the ball go in the cup. He knew his shot had cleared the bunkers, but was puzzled when the ball did not appear on the green.
“And then he looked in the hole and there it was,” said Janet Smith.
It was Tim Smith’s second career hole one, 24 years after his first which occurred at the Lake Placid Club Resort’s Pristine Course.
