Sports Shorts: July 29, 2021

Higgins records rare albatross at Willsboro
WILLSBORO — Mike Higgins had quite the golfing moment recently.
He aced the 236-yard, par-4 at Willsboro Golf Course for an albatross.
When Higgins and his playing partners, Mo and Terri Wilkins, approached the green, they had to take a second to try and find the ball.
Soon enough they realized Higgins' shot went right into the hole, and that ball will now be kept on a shelve to preserve the memory of the rare achievement.
Vogl sets fast time
POINT AU ROCHE — Sean Vogl claimed this week's 10-mile bike event by one second with a time of 26:46.
Ed Armstrong (26:47) and Stephen Lafave (34:55) completed the top three.
The time trials take place on Wednesday nights at the Point Au Roche firehouse on Lakeshore Road.
The event is open to all novice and experienced riders, road bikes or mountain bikes.
Helmets are mandatory, and all riders must obey the rules of the road.
Registration begins around 5:30 p.m. with the first rider going out at 6 p.m..
Riders interested in the 25-mile event should be prepared to start between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m..
—
10-mile results (July 28)
1. Sean Vogl 26:46 2. Ed Armstrong 26:47 3. Stephen Lafave 34:55 4. John Callaghan 43:17
10-mile results (July 21)
1. Ed Armstrong 26:36 2. Steve Vogl 30:38 3. Stephanie West 34:51
