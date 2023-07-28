Weekly Bike Time Trial
PLATTSBURGH — Eric Kreckel covered the ten mile course in 26:15 to claim first place this week. Ed Armstrong(26:53) and Paul Rorbah(29:40) rounded out the top three.
Ten Mile Event
1. Eric Kreckel 26:15 2. Ed Armstrong 26:53 3. Paul Rorbah 29:40 4. Ljubomir Tot 29:46 5. Stephanie West 34:24
Results from 7/19
1. Eric Kreckel 26:15 2. Ed Armstrong 27:00.
Results from 7/12
1. Ed Armstrong 27:03 2. Diego de Los Rios 30:23
Plattsburgh Moose Lodge golf tournament
PLATTSBURGH — The Howard Abare Scholarship Golf Tournament is set to be held on Saturday.
With the tournament being held at the Barracks Golf Course, registration is at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
Hole lineups are listed below.
#1 — Debbie Flemming, Debbie Tyler, Rick Kienert, Kevin O’Donnell
#1A — Eddie Combs, Deb Simard, Jacques Simard, Dave Gosnell
#2- Butch Proctor, Dave Foley, Joe Provost, Mike O’Connell
#2A- Charlie Huttig, Garrett Hume, Joe Huttig, Connor Marvin
#3- Steve McCauley, Kelly McCauley, Guest, Guest
#3A- Mike Kahn, Tom Pepper, Tim Howley, Greg Boulris
#4- Sal Mercurio, John LeMare, Mike Dodds, Bob Wieworka
#4A- Jeff Kelly, Steve Garand, Garth Blow, Ed Marin
#5- John Esposito, Michelle Esposito, Dylan Esposito, Susan Phillips
#5A- Tom McCarty, TJ McCarty, Denny Brown, Andrew Manabat
#6- Troy Trombley, Tim Trombley, Cody Weaver, Jason Trombley
#6a- Brent Silver, Dan Waver, Dan Jenkins, Jim Dereter
#7- Heather Maggy, Jim Washburn, Carlton Browne, Hunter Carpenter
#7A- Jermiah Rougeau, Jason Mitchell, Randy Garrant, Dylan Garrant
#8- Jessica Guerin, Richie Navin, Pete Innoconne, Guest
#8A- Scott Dubuque, Brian Frank, Kelly Snide, Kaleb Snide
#9- Dick Hurteau, Jim Norcross, Tom Hopseker, Wes Mclaughlin
#9A- Steve Dumesnil, Bob Dumesil, Tom Harrigan, Bill Glaude
#10- Steve Sullivan, Rich Ashline, Dang Campagna, Todd Bone
#10A- Mike O’Connor, Meredith O’Connor, Keith Lunn, Carol Lunn
#11- Paige Raville, Brian Raville, Guest, Guest
#11A- Rick Lorey, Erin Castine, Chris Raville, Laurie Raville
#12- Mike Watts, Dan Munson, Ryan Munson, John Munson
#12A- Lauren Coryea, Derek Campbell, Steve Siskavich, Billy Siskavich
#13- Tammy Duquette, Joanne Votraw, Warren Bennett, Kathy Bennett
#13A- Janet Reeves, Wendy Reil, Cindy O’Brien, Kerry Taylor
#14- Bob King, Byron Bissonette, Jim Welch, Chris Holland
#14A- Tom Pelkey, Seth Pelkey, Pat Monroe, Brian Atwood
#15- Gary Whitney, Donny Durgan, Charlie Durgan, Bob Marbut
#15A- Renee McCauley, Jimmy Lamarch, Stu Tulip, Lynn Tulip
#16- Gary Ducatte, Steve Desotelle, Jessie Turner, Brian Hughes
#16A- Darlene Guerard, Kevin Sturgen, David Provost, Chris O‘Connor
#17- Tom Cat McCaulley, Jeff Ratiff, Rick Vaughn, Tom Vaughn
#17A- Leigh Morin Tyler, Tom Mattila, Leigh Ryan, Pat Bordeau
#18- Joe Ambrosio, Mark Underwood, Nick Pain, Keagan Ambrosio
#18A- Lynn Scarborough, Lynne Donaldson, Dave Bertolli, Nick Angelo
