Weekly Bike Time Trial

PLATTSBURGH — Eric Kreckel covered the ten mile course in 26:15 to claim first place this week. Ed Armstrong(26:53) and Paul Rorbah(29:40) rounded out the top three.

Ten Mile Event

1. Eric Kreckel 26:15 2. Ed Armstrong 26:53 3. Paul Rorbah 29:40 4. Ljubomir Tot 29:46 5. Stephanie West 34:24

Results from 7/19

1. Eric Kreckel 26:15 2. Ed Armstrong 27:00.

Results from 7/12

1. Ed Armstrong 27:03 2. Diego de Los Rios 30:23

Plattsburgh Moose Lodge golf tournament

PLATTSBURGH — The Howard Abare Scholarship Golf Tournament is set to be held on Saturday.

With the tournament being held at the Barracks Golf Course, registration is at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

Hole lineups are listed below.

#1 — Debbie Flemming, Debbie Tyler, Rick Kienert, Kevin O’Donnell

#1A — Eddie Combs, Deb Simard, Jacques Simard, Dave Gosnell

#2- Butch Proctor, Dave Foley, Joe Provost, Mike O’Connell

#2A- Charlie Huttig, Garrett Hume, Joe Huttig, Connor Marvin

#3- Steve McCauley, Kelly McCauley, Guest, Guest

#3A- Mike Kahn, Tom Pepper, Tim Howley, Greg Boulris

#4- Sal Mercurio, John LeMare, Mike Dodds, Bob Wieworka

#4A- Jeff Kelly, Steve Garand, Garth Blow, Ed Marin

#5- John Esposito, Michelle Esposito, Dylan Esposito, Susan Phillips

#5A- Tom McCarty, TJ McCarty, Denny Brown, Andrew Manabat

#6- Troy Trombley, Tim Trombley, Cody Weaver, Jason Trombley

#6a- Brent Silver, Dan Waver, Dan Jenkins, Jim Dereter

#7- Heather Maggy, Jim Washburn, Carlton Browne, Hunter Carpenter

#7A- Jermiah Rougeau, Jason Mitchell, Randy Garrant, Dylan Garrant

#8- Jessica Guerin, Richie Navin, Pete Innoconne, Guest

#8A- Scott Dubuque, Brian Frank, Kelly Snide, Kaleb Snide

#9- Dick Hurteau, Jim Norcross, Tom Hopseker, Wes Mclaughlin

#9A- Steve Dumesnil, Bob Dumesil, Tom Harrigan, Bill Glaude

#10- Steve Sullivan, Rich Ashline, Dang Campagna, Todd Bone

#10A- Mike O’Connor, Meredith O’Connor, Keith Lunn, Carol Lunn

#11- Paige Raville, Brian Raville, Guest, Guest

#11A- Rick Lorey, Erin Castine, Chris Raville, Laurie Raville

#12- Mike Watts, Dan Munson, Ryan Munson, John Munson

#12A- Lauren Coryea, Derek Campbell, Steve Siskavich, Billy Siskavich

#13- Tammy Duquette, Joanne Votraw, Warren Bennett, Kathy Bennett

#13A- Janet Reeves, Wendy Reil, Cindy O’Brien, Kerry Taylor

#14- Bob King, Byron Bissonette, Jim Welch, Chris Holland

#14A- Tom Pelkey, Seth Pelkey, Pat Monroe, Brian Atwood

#15- Gary Whitney, Donny Durgan, Charlie Durgan, Bob Marbut

#15A- Renee McCauley, Jimmy Lamarch, Stu Tulip, Lynn Tulip

#16- Gary Ducatte, Steve Desotelle, Jessie Turner, Brian Hughes

#16A- Darlene Guerard, Kevin Sturgen, David Provost, Chris O‘Connor

#17- Tom Cat McCaulley, Jeff Ratiff, Rick Vaughn, Tom Vaughn

#17A- Leigh Morin Tyler, Tom Mattila, Leigh Ryan, Pat Bordeau

#18- Joe Ambrosio, Mark Underwood, Nick Pain, Keagan Ambrosio

#18A- Lynn Scarborough, Lynne Donaldson, Dave Bertolli, Nick Angelo

