Sears records first-ever hole-in-one
PERU — Morrisonville’s Terry Sears, playing in the Post 1619 League, recorded the first hole-in-one of his golfing career on Wednesday morning at Adirondack Golf & Country Club.
Sears used a Tommy Armour 9-wood and Bridgestone golf ball to ace the 135-yard, 17th hole.
John Coryer, his playing partner in the league, witnessed the memorable shot.
It marked the third hole-in-one on the 17th hole this year by members of the league, Mike Rock and Marty Collins also recorded aces on the same hole earlier in the league season.
Bowling league announces results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent results from the Guys & Gals Mixed Wednesday League and the Summer Classic have been posted.
They are listed below.
Guys & Gals
Points Taken- Gutter Done 4, Bye 0; Split Ends 3, Ball Busters 1; Slo Rollers 3, Hit or Miss 1; Alley Gators 4, Four of a Kind 0; Odd Balls 3, Scared Splitless 1; Four Flushers 4, Spare No One 0.
Top Scores- Jodi Dubray 390, 145; Don Dubuque 396, 137; Chuck Leclair 493, 180; Joe Phaneuf 536, 215; Noreen Barcomb 416, 167; George Munson 677, 259; Kathe Petro 390, 139; Jean Hamlyn 422, 163; Cheryl Henry 387, 150; Kathie Merchant 431, 188; Diane Kinne 418, 149; Jim Layhee 456, 170; Diana St. Clair 385, 132; Nancy Griffith 349, 139; Ron Dumont 441, 164; Tom Weightman 428, 160; Claude Lashway 551, 218.
Summer Classic
Points Taken- Optimal Payroll 8, Rick’s Taxidermy 7; North Bowl Restr. 9, Really Average 6; Huttig Nissan 9, Three Gen 6; The Underdogs 9, Laware Const. 6; FNG 8, North Bowl Pro Shop 7.
Top Scores- Kurt Kraft 548-197, George Munson 597-227, Joshua Shaffer 630-236, Lanny Favro 592-240, Connor Jubert 647-223, Dawn Chapple 527-204, Keegan Munson 483-172, Max French 600-207, Joey Robert 636-246.
Weekly bike time trial results
POINT AU ROCHE — Jim Walker timed in at 23:57 winning this week’s ten mile time trial. Jerry Macner(24:35) and Jon Parks(26:10) completed the top three.
The time trials take place on Wednesday nights at the Point au Roche firehouse on the Lakeshore Rd. The event is open to all novice and experienced riders, road bikes or mountain bikes. Helmets are mandatory and all riders must obey the rules of the road.
Registration begins around 5:30 p.m. with the first rider going out at 6 p.m. Riders interested in the 25-mile event should be prepared to start between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45p.m.
10 mile results
1. Jim Walker 23:57, 2. Jerry Macner 24:35, 3. Jon Parks 26:10, 4. Bruce Bunn 26:23, 5. Ed Armstrong 26:33, 6. Sandy Rasco 30:22, 7. Stephanie West 35:20, 8. Art Rasco 35:43.
