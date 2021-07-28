Sports Shorts: July 28, 2021

Guys and Gals Bowling scores
PLATTSBURGH — The Guys and Gals Bowling League has announced results from recent competition.
Points Taken- Spare No One 3-Split Ends 1, Gutter Done 3-Three Strikes & A Spare 1, Hit or Miss 3-Four Flushers 1, Scared Splitless 3-Three's Company 1, Lane Lizards 3-Bye 1.
Top Scores- Nancy Mazurak 526-202, Mark Misner 465-180, Edie Reed 471-177, Denise Goddeau 417-144, Joe Goddeau 440-173, Gary Liberty 538-215, Robert Martz, Jr. 649-233, Don Dubuque 407-179, Tom Weightman 439-154, Gerald Sayah 429-150, Claude Lashway 559-203, Doris Martino 440-168, Kathie Merchant 393-152, Marilyn Murphy 403-138, Peggy Passino 427-149, Cheryl Henry 393-144, Bill Dutton 483-191, Diana St. Clair 449-153 ,Marie Desroches 464-179, Joe Damour 476-194, Diane Kinne 460-174, Ed Gebo (sub) 518-198.
Jr. Member/Guest golf tournament results
PLATTSBURGH — The Bluff Point Junior Golf program held its popular Jr. Member/Guest tournament on Monday.
A total of 22 juniors with their guests participated.
In the 12-and-under age group, the team of Patrick Clark and dad took first place at 2-under.
Two strokes back was the team of Camden Sweeney and his dad, followed by Jalib Smith and his dad in third.
In the 13-and-over age group, the team of Dominik Nuzzo and Alex Lawliss took first at 3-under. In second place, the team of Connor Sweeney and Josh Perkins finished at 2-under with the team of Tekla Fine-Lease and John Glover placing third.
Following play, everyone enjoyed a nice lunch. Prizes of hats, towels and golf balls were given to the top teams, respectively.
The final tournament of the year will be the club championship on Aug. 3 and 5.
