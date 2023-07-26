Adirondack Club planned hike
PLATTSBURGH — On Sunday. July 30, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike up Algonquin Mt. to celebrate our chapter’s 75th Anniversary (Algonquin is our chapter’s namesake).
Algonquin is the second highest of the 46 high peaks over 5000 feet. The climb is considered strenuous especially with current muddy conditions. The limit for those participating in this hike is 13 years old. Leader: Justin Schultz, 518-570-5463. Please call or text by July 28.
Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed Wednesday Highlights
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the recent results for the Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed Summer Wednesday Alley Highlights:
Points Taken: Fun Time 2-Misfits 2, Laniacs 4-4D Niners 0, Four Flushers 2-Queen’s Court 2, Gutter Done 3-Hit or Miss 1, Black Widows 3-Ball Busters 1, Split Ends 4-Casella’s Trash Talkers 0.
High Scores: Violet Irwin 337-139, Tom Welch 509-212, Jim Brunet 483-178, Linda Hurley 493-198, Bea Holler 432-167, Gary Liberty 548-212, Jim Layhee 402-154, Marc Dupuis 381-141, Bill Dutton 515-181, Joe Damour 453-182, Paul Nunn 557-191, Diane Kinne 403-146, Barbara Cotter 506-194, Chuck Leclair 476-171, Clarence Lafountain 486-210, Denise Goddeau 485-202, Jodi Dubray 412-151, Bobbi NIcholson 393-167, Brenda Garrand 317-123, Marie Mackenzie 346-134, Don Dubuque 403-161, Ron Dumont 451-159, Mark Misner 466-185, Julie Liberty 504-178, Nancy Mazurak 472-166.
Summer Classic Tuesday Highlights
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the results from the Summer Classic Tuesday Alley Highlights:
Points Taken: Optimal Payroll Svcs. 9-Taylor’s Tileworks 6, Laura’s Team 10, N.B. Restaurant 14-Three Dawg Nite 1, Adir. Chevy 11-Rick’s Taxidermy 4, Underdogs 12-N.B. Pro Shop 3.
High Scores: Candice Panetta (sub) 490-177, Joshua Weiss 642-246, Bill Dutton 551-196, Steve Stone 556-192, George Munson 640-233, Lanny Favro 589-211, Claude Lashway 583-203, Dan Munson, Sr. 654-225, Barbara Cotter 517-186, Josh Smith 470-168, Dave Bresett 669-266, Mike Watts 689-249, Art Stevens 532-199, Ian Bell 543-203, Harley LaDuke 576-248, Max French 700-298, Gabe Sisco 673-263.
