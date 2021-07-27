Sports Shorts: July 27, 2021

Howard Abare Scholarship Golf Tournament tee times
PLATTSBURGH — The Howard Abare Scholarship Golf Tournament, sponsored by the Plattsburgh Moose Lodge, will be held Saturday, July 31, at The Barracks.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start to follow at 8 a.m..
Tee times can be found below.
#1- Debbie Flemming, Debbie Tyler, Rick Kienert, Kevin O'Donnell
#1A- Eddie Combs, Kipper, Marilyn O'conner, Mike O'Conner
#2- Butch Proctor, Dave Foley, Joe Provost, Guest
#2A- Charlie Huttig, Garrett Hume, Joe Huttig, Connor Marvin
#3- Jamie Gunther, Stephen Martin, Chuck Dobson, Ron Jones
#3A- Erica Bilodeau, Dylan Gunther, Trent Fitzgerald, Tristan Fitzgerald
#4- Sal Mercurio, Joh LaMare', Mike Dodds, Bob Wieworka
#4A- Wade Weeden, JD Side, Kyle Side, Colin Wells
#5- Jeremy Ballard, Michelle Espositio, Jeff Ratliff, Tom McCauley
#5A- Tom Mcarty, Richie Tucker, TJ McCarthy, Andrew Manabat
#6- Troy Trombley, Tim Trombley, Cody Weaver, Eric Labonte
#6a- Brent Silver, Dan Waver, Dan Jenkins, Jim Dereter
#7- Heather Maggy, Jim Washburn, Carlton Browne, Dennis Velez
#7A- Craig Heins, Jason Mitchell, Randy Garrant, Dylan Garrant
#8- Tom Mattila, Jessica Guerin, Nate Boyer, Leigh Morin
#8A- Scott Dubuque, Brian Frank, Kelly Snide, AJ Harold
#9- Saranac Lake Team, Guest, Guest, Guest
#9A- Massena Lodge Team, Guest, Guest, Guest
#10- Kevin Matott, Kendall Matott, Kyle Sebert, Travis Connelly
#10A- John Kinsmun, , Adam Walton, Dennis Kautz, Bob Marshnel
#11- Sonny Hebert, Sarah Hebert, Todd Channell, Linda Johnston
#11A- Andrew Castine, Erin Castine, Craig Castine, Chris Raville
#12- Jim Cring, Michelle Duquette, Damon LaBorde, Suzanne LaBorde
#12A- Mike Watts, John Munson, Robbie Knowles, Bob Trombley
#13- Tammy Duquette, Joanne Votraw, Kathy Cameron, Kathy Bennette
#13A- Jeff Kelly, Steve Garrand, Garth Blow, Ed Martin
#14- Mike Rock, John Rock, John Burke , Gary Stark
#14A- Danny Easton, Steve Burdo, Guest, Guest
#15- Gary Whitney, Donny Durgan, Charlie Durgan, Bob Marbut
#15A- Dayne Wood, Kelly Dragoon, , Rich Flora, Keith Purick
#16- Gary Ducatte, Steve Desotelle, Tom Taylor, Brian Huges
#16A- Marshall Baker, Darlene Guerard, Kevin Sturgen, Scarlett McBride
#17- Laurie Raville, Cindy O'Brein, Janet Reeves, Kristin Deloria
#17A- Keegan Eick, Rick Akey, Marc Underwood, Jo Ambrosio
#18- Steve Dumesnil, Larry Harrigan, Tom Harrigan, Guy Juneau
#18A- Paige Raville, Brain Raville, Guest, Guest
