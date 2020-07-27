Sports Shorts: July 27, 2020

Openings for golf tournament
PLATTSBURGH — Openings remain for the 25th annual St. Peter's Golf Tournament on Aug. 7 at Adirondack Golf Club to benefit the Catholic Youth Programs of St. Peters' and the city of Plattsburgh.
For those who received their invitation, please return your registration or contact the tournament director John Mockry at 518-578-4927 by Aug. 4.
Anyone interested who did not receive an invite, please contact the tournament director.
All health and safety guidelines put out by New York state will be enforced.
Family members may ride together in carts whereas others will ride singularly.
Registration will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a shotgun start at approximately 12:45 p.m.
There will be no awards ceremony dinner, as all awards will be given out immediately following play.
A picnic lunch will be prepared for guests and handed out just outside the clubhouse prior to play from noon to 12:30 p.m., following proper health guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.