4th Annual Cornhole Tournament in AuSable Forks
AUSABLE FORKS — On Aug 5, the 4th Annual Cornhole Tournament will be held at the Billy Mitchel Memorial Fast Pitch Softball Field. The tournament benefits the AuSable Valley Central School football and baseball programs.
The cornhole survivor tournament will return with a similar format to previous iterations. Each round a team will be matched with an opposing team with the same record.
If you lose a contest you get a strike, and three strikes you’re out of the tournament. Last team standing wins.
All games will be played using the 21-point cancelation scoring format. The tournament will be following ACL rules and regulations.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the field, but you are allowed to bring your own as long as you clean up afterwards.
There will be a silent auction held during the event that anyone can bid on.
The tournament starts at noon and the cost is $60 per team. Payouts will be determined by the number of entries. You are allowed to bring your own bags and boards to practice on between matches.
Pre-register for the tournament by texting Randy Douglas at 518-569-3582 or by email at randydouglas12@gmail.com.
Thunder Road Challenges Teams, Fans for Back to School Donations
BARRE, VT — With the fallout of July’s historic flooding, Thunder Road is challenging drivers, teams and fans to donate back to school supplies for children directly affected by the natural disaster. In coordination with The Renita Marshall Helping Hands Foundation, race teams and fans will have five events at Thunder Road starting this Thursday, July 27th through August 10th to donate as many school supplies as possible with the academic year approaching for affected students across the state of Vermont.
When Thunder Road officials approached Renita Marshall last week about the needs of folks in Vermont following the flooding, Marshall was already thinking ahead of where the needs will be. Marshall knew of over 100 children affected by the flooding in the Barre area and began preparing for that number to rise higher in the coming days and weeks.
As such, Thunder Road is challenging their 100+ race teams and thousands of fans to donate back to school supplies for The Renita Marshall Helping Hands Foundation. Backpacks, pencils and other back to school articles can be dropped off inside the original tower building by the main concession stands over the next five events while monetary donations can be dropped off at any of our three ticket booths. Checks can be made out to the Renita Marshall Helping Hands Foundation or ‘RMHHF.’
Thunder Road returns to action next Thursday, July 27th for two of Central Vermont’s most popular events; the 44th Vermont Governor’s Cup presented by the Vermont Lottery and the annual WDEV/Calkins Portable Toilets Porta-Potty Grand Prix! Along with the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model Vermont Governor’s Cup, the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, rk Miles Street Stocks and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors join the annual fan-favorite night of thrills, spills and pure family fun!
A quick turn-around for teams and fans brings Thunder Road back to life on Sunday, July 30th for the delayed Preston’s Kia Independence Day Spectacular with Northstar Fireworks ready to supply the greatest fireworks display in Central Vermont this summer!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.