Golf tournament scheduled in Moriah
MORIAH — The Moriah Eagles #4410 will hold its’ Annual Benefit Golf Tournament on Aug. 14 at the Moriah Country Club.
This is a 4-Person Scramble with both Scratch and Net divisions.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Entry fee is $35 for Moriah Country Club Members and $50 for Non-members. There will be a dinner and cash prizes awarded at the Eagles Club following play.
Teams can sign up at the Moriah Country Club, Eagles Club or by contacting Tom Edwards at 518-637-2875.
Mountain club hosting walk
DANNEMORA — On July 30, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a walk to explore the trails and flora at Dunkin’s Reserve off the Gen. Leroy Manor Road in Dannemora.
Easy walk at a slow pace.
Leader: Nancy Olsen, 518-561-0189. Please call by July 28 to register.
17th Annual Rabin Memorial Tourney tee box assignments
PORT KENT — The 17th Annual Mark & Pearlie Rabin Memorial Golf Tournament takes place on July 27 at Harmony Golf Club.
There are morning and afternoon flights, with lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all attendees. Golfers can win $5,000 in the hole-in-one competition, and there is also a 35-foot sledgehammer putting contest, which are both sponsored by Shumway Insurance Agency.
All of the proceeds of the tournament benefit the Plattsburgh College Foundation, supporting scholarships for SUNY Plattsburgh marketing majors. For more information, contact Dr. Nancy Church, tournament director, at churchnj@plattsburgh.edu.
Tee assignments will be listed below.
—
Morning Flight (Arrive by 7:15 — 7:30 am, Shotgun Start at 8 am, Buffet Lunch from 11:30 am — 1 p.m.):
Tee Box 1- Winterbottom’s Whiffers — AM (Bruce Winterbottom, Kayla Frenyea, Larry Harney, James Smith).
Tee Box 2- Davis’ Double Bogeys (Kimberly Davis, Jerry Gagnier, Penny Cowan, David Kerr).
Tee Box 3- Momot’s Mulligans (Art Momot, Paul Dingman, John Momot, Thomas Burl).
Tee Box 4- Krug’s Killer Drives (Andrew Krug, Jacob Avery, Morgan Pellerin, Steve Matthews)
Tee Box 5- Moffett’s Moguls (“Moose” Moffett, Karen Baker, Tom Moffett, Chuck Gijanto).
Tee Box 6- Well’s Happy Woods (Lisa Wells, Maureen Condon, Matt Munn, Howard Jennings).
Tee Box 7- Daley’s Duffers (Suzanne Daley, Sherwood Keyser, Peter Ensel, Scott Menard).
Tee Box 8- Jeanot’s Ninety-Degree Rule (Jeanot Cao Ba, Jeffrey Weisburgh, Ronnie Marx, Dennis Cudworth).
Tee Box 9- Kevin’s Backspins (Kevin Kilkeary, Kevin Kilkeary Jr., Zack Myers, Greg Myers).
Tee Box 10- Tobi’s Ball Toppers (Tobi Hay, Colleen Lemza, Kim Manion, Ariel Masten).
Tee Box 11- Josee’s Stroke Plays (Josee Larochelle, Todd Moravec, Magen Renadette, Chris Renadette).
Tee Box 12- Mike’s Blade Musclebacks (Mike Kowalowski, Jesse Case, Forrest Edwards, Aaron Czaja).
Tee Box 13- Ruth-Mary’s Round Robins (Ruth-Mary Ortloff, Anita Soltero, Sue DeForge, Deb Price).
Tee Box 14- Newton’s Gnarly Twisted Irons (Lisa Newton, Kim Teeters, Bob Newton, John Seiden, Andrew Foster)
Afternoon Flight (Arrive by 11:30 a.m., Buffet Lunch, Shotgun Start at 1 p.m.)
Tee Box 1- Hill’s Hookers (Rod Hill, Elizabeth Hill, Kevin Kilkeary, Sr., Joe Kilkeary).
Tee Box 2- Kerry’s Callaways (Kerry Chapin-Lavigne, Melissa LaMere, Cindy McCarty, Jenn Lederman).
Tee Box 3- VanNatten’s Vectors (John VanNatten, Ralph Boire, Joshua VanNatten, Andrew VanNatten).
Tee Box 4- Whitman’s Wormburners (Barry Whitman, Patti Whitman, Bob Robare, Donna Robare).
Tee Box 5- Gottschall’s Grooves (Rich Gottschall, Razvan Pascalau, Tom Brown, Mike Rose).
Tee Box 6- Winterbottom’s Whiffers — PM (Bruce Winterbottom, Kayla Frenyea, Larry Harney, Larry Harney, Jr.).
Tee Box 7- Guerin’s Gimmes (Doug Guerin, John Barry, Dave Salls, Brian Libby).
Tee Box 8- Ballard’s Birdies (Jeremy Ballard, Warner Houth, Richard Ballard, Ed Baker).
Tee Box 9- Amy’s Aces (Amy Rascoe, Laura Rathbun, Mark Brothers, Matthew DeCicco).
Tee Box 10- Crump’s Bump & Runs (David Crump, Jeff Stone, Tom Kent, Marty Mannix).
Tee Box 11- Mihalyi’s Mallets (Chris Mihalyi, Don Mason, Kelsey Hulbert, Mahmoud Moussa).
Tee Box 12- Carlsen’s Caddies (Tom Carlsen, Reggie Rein, Ellie Lydamore, Shawn Lydamore).
Tee Box 13- Allen’s Albatrosses (Todd Allen, Bill King, Jay Bleeker, Trevor Waite).
Tee Box 14- Kilkeary’s Kinesiologists (Kevin Kilkeary Jr., Ashley Kilkeary, Zack Myers, Kaitlyn Kirk).
Tee Box 14- Greg’s Grand Slammers (Greg Myers, Gary Phillips, Scott Cutaiar, Todd Bone).
