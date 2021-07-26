Sports Shorts: July 26, 2021

Rabin Memorial Golf Tournament tee assignments

PLATTSBURGH — The 16th annual Mark & Pearlie Rabin Memorial Golf Tournament will take place on Wednesday, July 28, at Harmony Golf Club in Port Kent.

Golfers in the morning flight should arrive no later than 7:30 a.m., and golfers in the afternoon flight should arrive no later than 12:30 p.m..

All golfers should plan to attend the awards luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m..

Shumway Insurance is sponsoring the $5,000 hole-in-one prize on hole 7 as well as the 35-foot sledgehammer putting contest.

For more information, contact Dr. Nancy Church, tournament director, at churchnj@plattsburgh.edu.

Tee assignments can be found below.

Morning Flight (Arrive by 7:30 a.m., Shotgun Start at 8 a.m.)

Tee Box 1: “Winterbottom’s Whiffers - AM”

Bruce Winterbottom, Kayla Frenyea, Larry Harney, Richard Perales

Tee Box 2: “Clark’s Cleats”

Bob Clark, Dee Clark, Carolee Smith, Cassidy Clark

Tee Box 3: “Lisa’s Low Handicappers”

Lisa Newton, Mary Goddeau, Michael Marr, Dave South

Tee Box 4: “Jeanot’s Ninety-Degree Rule”

Jeanot Cao Ba, Randy Patnode, Jeffrey Weisburgh, Dennis Cudworth

Tee Box 5: “Stan’s Scratch Golfers”

Stan Kusalonis, Travis Marshall, James VanValkenburg, Keith VanValkenburg

Tee Box 6: “Davis’ Double Bogeys”

Kimberly Davis, Jerry Gagnier, Penny Cowan, David Kerr

Tee Box 7: “Daley’s Duffers”

Suzanne Daley, Sherwood Keyser, Peter Ensel, Scott Menard

Tee Box 8: “Kerry’s Callaways”

Kerry Chapin-Lavigne, Melissa LaMere, Cindy McCarty, Natalie Whitehurst

Tee Box 9: “VanNatten’s Vectors”

John VanNatten, Joshua VanNatten, Cameron VanNatten, Andrew VanNatten

Tee Box 10: “Tobi’s Turkeys”

Tobi Hay, Colleen Lemza, Kim Manion, Amanda DeGrandpre

Tee Box 11: “Fullum’s Fairways”

Patrick Fullum, Jerrod Nutt, Chris Caster, Nick Lafave

Tee Box 12: “Kevin’s Backspins”

Kevin Kilkeary Sr., Kevin Kilkeary Jr., Jacob Kelly, Zack Myers

Tee Box 13: “Moffett’s Moguls”

“Moose” Moffett, Karen Baker, Tom, Moffett, Chuck Gijanto

Tee Box 14: “Momot’s Mulligans”

John Momot, Thomas Burl, Paul Dingman, Arthur Momot

Afternoon Flight (Arrive by 11:30 a.m., Shotgun Start at 1 p.m.)

Tee Box 1: “Hill’s Hookers”

Rod Hill, Eric Jacobsen, Kevin Kilkeary, Sr.,, Joe Kilkeary

Tee Box 2: “Bigley’s Squiggly Shots”

Laurie Bigley, Jim Bigley, Marty Mannix

Tee Box 3: “Walker’s Knee Knockers”

Jackie Walker, Alan Walker, Alan Griffin, Dee Vivian

Tee Box 4: “Whitman’s Wormburners”

Barry Whitman, Patti Whitman, Bob Robare, Donna Robare

Tee Box 5: “Josee’s Stroke Plays”

Josee Larochelle, Todd Moravec, Magen Renadette, Chris Renadette

Tee Box 6: “Winterbottom’s Whiffers - PM”

Bruce Winterbottom, Kayla Frenyea, Larry Harney, Richard Perales

Tee Box 7: “Guerin’s Gimmes”

Doug Guerin, John Barry, Vave Salls, Brian Libby

Tee Box 8: “Ballard’s Birdies”

Jeremy Ballard, Warner Houth, Alec Odnoha, Ed Baker

Tee Box 9: “Amy’ Aces”

Amy Rascoe, Laura Rathbun, Mark Brothers, Jeff Vallee

Tee Box 10: “Crump’s Bump & Runs”

David Crump, Jeff Stone, Tom Adirondack, Guest

Tee Box 11: “Mihalyi’s Mallets”

Chris Mihalyi, Tom Zellar, Travis Zedick, Don Mason

Tee Box 12: “Rick’s Sticks”

Rick Dumas, Greg Hayes, Todd Pierson, Dave Kokes

Tee Box 13: “Carlsen’s Caddies”

Tom Carlsen, Reggie Rein,  Ellie Lydamore, Shawn Lydamore,

Tee Box 14: “Titherington’s Titaniums”

Jeff Titherington,  Rhonda Dergham, Carol Carpenter, Steve Carpenter

Well Armed Women organizational meeting

PLATTSBURGH — A chapter of The Well Armed Women is coming to the North Country.

It will hold an organizational meeting on Wednesday Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club.

The Well Armed Women is the largest and most trusted resource for women gun owners.

Their mission is to educate, equip and empower women gun owners across the country.

Women will find everything they need to make well-informed decisions about the role of firearms in their lives, whether they are new or an experienced gun owners.

The group will meet once a month for training, education and socialization.

For information, call Ian at 518-593-9074.

 

