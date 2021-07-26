Sports Shorts: July 26, 2021

Rabin Memorial Golf Tournament tee assignments
PLATTSBURGH — The 16th annual Mark & Pearlie Rabin Memorial Golf Tournament will take place on Wednesday, July 28, at Harmony Golf Club in Port Kent.
Golfers in the morning flight should arrive no later than 7:30 a.m., and golfers in the afternoon flight should arrive no later than 12:30 p.m..
All golfers should plan to attend the awards luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m..
Shumway Insurance is sponsoring the $5,000 hole-in-one prize on hole 7 as well as the 35-foot sledgehammer putting contest.
For more information, contact Dr. Nancy Church, tournament director, at churchnj@plattsburgh.edu.
Tee assignments can be found below.
Morning Flight (Arrive by 7:30 a.m., Shotgun Start at 8 a.m.)
Tee Box 1: “Winterbottom’s Whiffers - AM”
Bruce Winterbottom, Kayla Frenyea, Larry Harney, Richard Perales
Tee Box 2: “Clark’s Cleats”
Bob Clark, Dee Clark, Carolee Smith, Cassidy Clark
Tee Box 3: “Lisa’s Low Handicappers”
Lisa Newton, Mary Goddeau, Michael Marr, Dave South
Tee Box 4: “Jeanot’s Ninety-Degree Rule”
Jeanot Cao Ba, Randy Patnode, Jeffrey Weisburgh, Dennis Cudworth
Tee Box 5: “Stan’s Scratch Golfers”
Stan Kusalonis, Travis Marshall, James VanValkenburg, Keith VanValkenburg
Tee Box 6: “Davis’ Double Bogeys”
Kimberly Davis, Jerry Gagnier, Penny Cowan, David Kerr
Tee Box 7: “Daley’s Duffers”
Suzanne Daley, Sherwood Keyser, Peter Ensel, Scott Menard
Tee Box 8: “Kerry’s Callaways”
Kerry Chapin-Lavigne, Melissa LaMere, Cindy McCarty, Natalie Whitehurst
Tee Box 9: “VanNatten’s Vectors”
John VanNatten, Joshua VanNatten, Cameron VanNatten, Andrew VanNatten
Tee Box 10: “Tobi’s Turkeys”
Tobi Hay, Colleen Lemza, Kim Manion, Amanda DeGrandpre
Tee Box 11: “Fullum’s Fairways”
Patrick Fullum, Jerrod Nutt, Chris Caster, Nick Lafave
Tee Box 12: “Kevin’s Backspins”
Kevin Kilkeary Sr., Kevin Kilkeary Jr., Jacob Kelly, Zack Myers
Tee Box 13: “Moffett’s Moguls”
“Moose” Moffett, Karen Baker, Tom, Moffett, Chuck Gijanto
Tee Box 14: “Momot’s Mulligans”
John Momot, Thomas Burl, Paul Dingman, Arthur Momot
Afternoon Flight (Arrive by 11:30 a.m., Shotgun Start at 1 p.m.)
Tee Box 1: “Hill’s Hookers”
Rod Hill, Eric Jacobsen, Kevin Kilkeary, Sr.,, Joe Kilkeary
Tee Box 2: “Bigley’s Squiggly Shots”
Laurie Bigley, Jim Bigley, Marty Mannix
Tee Box 3: “Walker’s Knee Knockers”
Jackie Walker, Alan Walker, Alan Griffin, Dee Vivian
Tee Box 4: “Whitman’s Wormburners”
Barry Whitman, Patti Whitman, Bob Robare, Donna Robare
Tee Box 5: “Josee’s Stroke Plays”
Josee Larochelle, Todd Moravec, Magen Renadette, Chris Renadette
Tee Box 6: “Winterbottom’s Whiffers - PM”
Bruce Winterbottom, Kayla Frenyea, Larry Harney, Richard Perales
Tee Box 7: “Guerin’s Gimmes”
Doug Guerin, John Barry, Vave Salls, Brian Libby
Tee Box 8: “Ballard’s Birdies”
Jeremy Ballard, Warner Houth, Alec Odnoha, Ed Baker
Tee Box 9: “Amy’ Aces”
Amy Rascoe, Laura Rathbun, Mark Brothers, Jeff Vallee
Tee Box 10: “Crump’s Bump & Runs”
David Crump, Jeff Stone, Tom Adirondack, Guest
Tee Box 11: “Mihalyi’s Mallets”
Chris Mihalyi, Tom Zellar, Travis Zedick, Don Mason
Tee Box 12: “Rick’s Sticks”
Rick Dumas, Greg Hayes, Todd Pierson, Dave Kokes
Tee Box 13: “Carlsen’s Caddies”
Tom Carlsen, Reggie Rein, Ellie Lydamore, Shawn Lydamore,
Tee Box 14: “Titherington’s Titaniums”
Jeff Titherington, Rhonda Dergham, Carol Carpenter, Steve Carpenter
Well Armed Women organizational meeting
PLATTSBURGH — A chapter of The Well Armed Women is coming to the North Country.
It will hold an organizational meeting on Wednesday Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club.
The Well Armed Women is the largest and most trusted resource for women gun owners.
Their mission is to educate, equip and empower women gun owners across the country.
Women will find everything they need to make well-informed decisions about the role of firearms in their lives, whether they are new or an experienced gun owners.
The group will meet once a month for training, education and socialization.
For information, call Ian at 518-593-9074.
