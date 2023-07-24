Algonquin Chapter planned hike
PLATTSBURGH — On Sunday, July 30, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike at the Altona Flat Rock State Forest. This is a 3 mile hike on four level trials in a unique pine barren forest.
Leader: Kimberly Smith, 518-645-0447. Please call by July 28.
17th Annual Champlain Fire Department Golf Tournament
CHAMPLAIN — The Champlain Fire Department will host its 17th Annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, September 9th, 2023 at North County Golf Club in Rouses Point, NY. The format is a 4-person scramble with a shotgun start at 12:30PM. The cost is $75 for Non-Members, $55 for Members Needing a Cart, and $45 for Members Not Needing a Cart. This fee includes greens fees, cart, and meal. Many games and prizes will be available and once again Goss Chevrolet has donated a Hole-in-One wins a car special!! Please contact Cory Thompson at (518)-260-1561 or NCGC at (518)-297-2582 to register a team.
18th Annual Mark & Pearlie Rabin Memorial Golf Tournament
PLATTSBURGH — The 18th Annual Mark & Pearlie Rabin Memorial Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for SUNY Plattsburgh College Foundation, will be held Wednesday, July 26, at Harmony Golf Club in Port Kent, NY. There will be a morning flight that tees off at 8 am and an afternoon flight that tees off at 1 pm. All golfers will meet for lunch at 11:30 am, at which time prizes will be handed out to all of the teams, raffle winners selected, SUNY Plattsburgh grads will be recognized, and a silent auction will be held for 2 valuable pieces of art. Shumway Insurance sponsors both the $5,000 Hole-in-One prize as well as the 35-foot sledgehammer putting contest. Golfers are encouraged to find an alternate route to the golf course as the Carpenter’s Flats bridge on Route 9 is closed for construction. For more information, contact Dr. Nancy Church, tournament director, at churchnj@plattsburgh.edu.
Tee Box Assignments: Team Names, Team Members
Morning Flight (Arrive by 7:30 am, Shotgun Start at 8:00 am, Buffet Lunch from 11:30 am — 1:00 pm):
Tee Box 1: Schenk’s Shankers
Craig Schenk, Nancy Schenk, Bob Clark, Dee Clark
Tee Box 2: “Winterbottom’s Whiffers — AM”
Bruce Winterbottom, Kayla Frenyea, Larry Harney Sr., Richard Perales
Tee Box 3: “Momot’s Mulligans”
Art Momot, Paul Dingman, John Momot, Thomas Burl
Tee Box 4: “Krug’s Killer Drivers”
Andrew Krug, Rafa Bonati, Chris Needham, Marty Mannix
Tee Box 5: “Moffett’s Moguls”
“Moose” Moffett, Karen Baker, Tom Moffett, Chuck Gijanto
Tee Box 6: “Whole Latta Loft”
Dorothy Latta, Cathy Mazurak, Sheila Munane, Jackie Walker
Tee Box 7: “Daley’s Duffers”
Suzanne Daley, Sherwood Keyser, Peter Ensel, Scott Menard
Tee Box 8: “Jeanot’s Ninety-Degree Rule”
Jeanot Cao Ba, Jeffrey Weisburgh, Ronnie Marx, Dennis Cudworth
Tee Box 9: “Kevin’s Knee Knockers”
Kevin Kilkeary, Kevin Kilkeary Jr., Zack Myers, Greg Myers
Tee Box 10: “Tobi’s Ball Toppers
Tobi Hay, Kim Manion, Ariel Masten, Katy Mast
Tee Box 11: “Kerry’s Calloways”
Kerry Chapin-Lavigne, Melissa LaMere, Jenn Lederman, Cindy McCarty
Tee Box 12: “Glenister’s Grand Slams”
Charla Glenister, Jim McCarty, Kristen Chapin-Lavigne, Ray Whitehurst
Tee Box 13: “Ruth-Mary’s Round Robins”
Ruth-Mary Ortloff, Anita Soltero, Sue DeForge, Deb Price
Tee Box 14: Newton’s Gnarly Twisted Irons”
Lisa Newton, Kim Tiller, Bob Newton, John Seiden,
Afternoon Flight (Arrive by 11:30 am, Buffet Lunch, Shotgun Start at 1:00 pm):
Tee Box 1: “Hill’s Hookers”
Rod Hill, Eric Jacobsen, Kevin Kilkeary, Sr., Joe Kilkeary
Tee Box 2: Kilkeary’s Kinesiologists”
Kevin Kilkeary Jr., Ashley Kilkeary, Zack Myers, Kaitlyn Kirk
Tee Box 3: “VanNatten’s Vectors”
John VanNatten, Ralph Boire, Bob Frenyea, Andrew VanNatten
Tee Box 4: “Whitman’s Wormburners”
Barry Whitman, Patti Whitman, Bob Robare, Donna Robare
Tee Box 5: “Todd’s Triple Bogeys”
Todd Moravec, Renee Bator, Rick Weerts, Tamar Weerts
Tee Box 6: “Winterbottom’s Whiffers — PM”
Bruce Winterbottom, Kayla Frenyea, Larry Harney, Sr., Richard Perales
Tee Box 7: “Guerin’s Gimmes”
Doug Guerin, John Barry, Dave Salls, Brian Libby
Tee Box 8: “Ballard’s Birdies”
Jeremy Ballard, Lauryn Hathaway, Warner Houth, Alec Odnoha
Tee Box 9: “Sarah’s Scramblers”
Sarah Yandow, Mackenzie Dumas, Laura Rathbun, Mark Brothers
Tee Box 10: “Don’s Doglegs”
Don Mason, Dave Dunn, Carrie Black, Jeff Stone
Tee Box 12: “Carlsen’s Caddies”
Tom Carlsen, Reggie Rein, Terry Lydamore, Shawn Lydamore,
Tee Box 13: “Alana’s’s Albatrosses”
Alana Hood, Jenny Sussdorf, Linda Collins. Nancy Neubrand
Jessica Guerin, Shawn McClean, Kiele Wilson, TBD
Note: There are no golfers assigned to Tee Box 11 in the afternoon flight.
Champlain Cougars’ teams go 2-1 on the week
CHAMPLAIN — The Champlain Cougars’ 14U and 17U summer baseball teams combined to go 2-1 this past week.
The Cougars’ 14U recorded an 11-3 victory over the AuSable River Bandits and dropped an 8-4 decision to the Lake Champlain Brewers 13U.
The 17U, meanwhile, posted an 11-4 triumph over the Lake Champlain Brewers 17U (Knowles).
—
COUGARS 14U 11
RIVER BANDITS 3
Cal Anderson led the offense with three hits, while Logan Hart contributed a double and single. Baylon Cronkrite and Lincoln Perkins each collected two hits, with Cobe Lafountain and Ian Hemingway adding a hit apiece.
Logan Dragoon pitched five innings to get the win.
Alex Hanshaw paced the River Bandits with a double and single, while Isaac Devine added two singles. Gavin Richards, Ethan Stay and Jaxston Fuller each chipped in with a single.
—
BREWERS 13U 8
COUGARS 14U 4
The Brewers scored a combined six runs in the fifth and sixth innings, collecting five of their six hits during the time and scoring all six runs after two were out in the two innings.
McLennan led the Brewers with two hits, while Howell, Brown, Hicks and Barton each added one.
Carter Garceau doubled for the Cougars, while Anderson, Cronkrite and Devine each added a single.
—
COUGARS 17U 11
BREWERS (KNOWLES) 4
Garrett Pilon picked up the pitching win and went four-for-four at the plate, including a double and two RBI.
Braeden Calkins was three-for-three, including a double, triple and three RBI, and Dom DeAngelo added a double, RBI and five stolen bases. Jake Calkins chipped in two singles and Hayden Cudemo a single.
Brody Macomber led the Brewers with a double and RBI. Joey Mitchell, Landon Giroux and Ashtyn Catlin each added a single.
