Harmony Golf Club hosting tournament
PORT KENT — Harmony Golf club is hosting a 4-6-4 tournament on July 31.
Two person teams, first four holes team aggregate, next six holes team scramble last four holes alternate shot.
$30 per person – includes golf, cart, skins and cash prizes, with prize totals to be determined by number of entries.
Two divisions, men’s and mixed.
Call golf shop 518-834-9783x1 to make your tee time. Last tee time 4PM.
Make your tee time with another team or one will be assigned.
Keeseville Fire Department holding fundraising golf tourney
PORT KENT — The Keeseville Volunteer Fire Department is sponsoring it’s 9th Annual Mark Dragoon Water Rescue Fund Golf Tournament on Aug. 6.
The event will be held at Harmony Golf Club in Port Kent.
This year, due to high demand, two flights will be fielded, morning and afternoon.
Four person scramble, skins game available with 100% payout. Entry fee is $240 a team, meal provided.
Tickets available for the “Golf Ball Drop,” only 600 tickets available at $5/ea from KVFD members.
Chinese auction, raffle items available during event. For more information, make a donation, or field a team to support Swift Water Rescue operations from Keeseville please contact Nick Sitts at (518)-572-6550 or Rachel Sitts at (518) 593-5008.
All proceeds will help pay for equipment and training.
