Sports Shorts: July 23, 2021

Youth soccer officials needed
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau Soccer Program is in need of referees for its upcoming season, which runs from Aug. 28 to Oct. 9.
General knowledge of the rules, playing experience and experience working with children are desired.
The pay is $22 to $30 per game. Referees will be hired to officiate games at the Pee Wee and Bantam levels.
Applicants must be 14 years of age or older and must attend one clinic.
No registration is required to attend the clinics. Just show up to one of the clinics with all the necessary paperwork.
Applicants must bring workings papers if applicant is 17 or younger, a social security card or birth certificate, and a picture I.D. or driver's license or report card.
All coordinators and youth coaches are encouraged to recruit potential soccer referees to attend and ask questions regarding rules and learn more about officiating soccer. For further information, contact the Youth Bureau at 518-565-4750.
Those clinics with times and locations can be found below.
—
Monday, Aug. 9, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., May Currier Building (Tom Miller Road)
Wednesday, Aug. 11, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Northern Adirondack School cafeteria
Friday, Aug. 13, Dannemora Community Center
Tuesday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., Old Courthouse Building (2nd floor meeting room)
Wednesday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., Old Courthouse Building (2nd floor meeting room)
Linc Barton Memorial starts Sept. 11
ELIZABETHTOWN — The annual Linc Barton Memorial golf tournament will be held Sept. 11 and 12 at Cobble Hill Golf Course.
This is a 2-person scramble/best-ball, flighted tournament. The number of flights depends on the number of entries.
There will be 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. shotgun starts on both days.
Flights will be established following play on Saturday. Payouts will be the same for all flights.
Those interested are invited to a free practice round any day prior to the tournament with paid entry.
The cost of the tournament is $100 per player. Entry fee includes golf, prizes, contests and lunch each day. Carts are extra. There will be an optional skins competition ($20 per team each day).
The field is limited to 32 teams. Registration deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Contact Don Ratliff, Kevin McKee or Cobble Hill Golf Course for additional information or to register.
—
Contact Information
Mail- PO Box 425, Elizabethtown, NY 12932
Email- drlion2000@gmail.com or mckeek_1999@yahoo.com
Phone- Cobble Hill Golf Course: 518-873-9974 – Kevin: 518-912-1300
Online registration- https://mckeek1999.wixsite.com/etown4
