Sports Shorts: July 23, 2020

Weekly time trial results
POINT AU ROCHE — Eric Kreckel covered the 10-mile course at Point au Roche in a time of 25:01 to claim the bicycle time trial this week.
Ed Armstrong (25:58) and Stacey Brooks (28:26) rounded out the top three.
—
10-mile results
1. Eric Kreckel 25:01; 2. Ed Armstrong 25:58; 3. Stacey Brooks 28:26; 4. Diego De Los Rios 29:22; 5. Aidan Vogl 29:49; 6. Steve Vogl 31:11; 7. Elizabeth Onasch 33:13; 8. Paul Connelly 33:47; 9. Amy Mountcastle 33:53; 10. Jean Eidle 34:19; 11. Stephanie West 35:01; 12. John Callaghan 35:15.
Youth Bureau soccer clinics
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau will be hosting several instructional soccer clinics this summer.
Youth from throughout the county are encouraged to attend any of these free clinics.
Pre-registration is required. Clinics are staggered to reduce gathering size.
Please refer to ages and time when registering for any of these clinics.
Times are as follows for every location: Mini Mites & Mites Only ( 4-7) 4:15 p.m. - 5 p.m., Peewee & Bantam Only (8-13) 5:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. & Peewee & Bantam Only (8-13) 6:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Please remember physical distancing when attending any of these clinics. Call the Youth Bureau at 518-565-4750 for information or to register.
—
Clinic Dates
Wednesday August 12, 2020 In Ellenburg at Ellenburg Rec Park
Thursday August 13, 2020 In Saranac at Town Garage Field
Friday August 14, 2020 In Rouses Point at Civic Center Field
Tuesday August 18, 2020 In Dannemora at Lafontaine Park
Thursday August 20, 2020 In Beekmantown Town Hall Field
Fun runs scheduled
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau will host two Fun Runs in the month of August.
The Aug. 4 run will be at Chazy Rec Park.
The second run will be held Aug. 5 at West Chazy Recreation Park.
Remember physical distance guidelines when attending this event.
Youth are asked to bring a mask so they can wear them when they cannot be physically distant.
The Youth Bureau will have multiple running lanes set up to help physical distance youth while they are running their heat, so they will not need to wear a mask while running.
In order to make sure of compliance with New York state guidelines, crowd size races will be staggered.
Pre-registration is required.
In order to register please call the Youth Bureau at 518-565-4750.
Please refer to the race time when registering.
Time accommodations for siblings will be made when necessary.
Times are the same for both days.
—
Race Times
Time: 3:00-3:45
1/4 Mile (1): Ages 3 & Under
Time: 4:00-4:45
1/4 Mile (2): Up to Age 6
Time: 5:00-5:45
1/2 Mile: Up to Age 10
Time: 6:00-6:45
1 Mile: All Ages
