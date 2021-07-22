Sports Shorts: July 22, 2021

Peru youth soccer registration
PERU — The Town of Peru Youth Commission will be holding fall soccer registration from now until Aug. 1.
Please register at townofPeru.RecDesk.com.
Ages for fall soccer are 4-12 years old.
Anyone registering after Aug. 1 will be placed on a waiting list.
For questions or for more information, please call Peru Youth Director John Flynn at 518-593-0935 or email recreationdirector@perutown.com.
Guys and Gals Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent results from the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.
—
Points Taken- Gutter Done 3-Four Flushers 1, Three's Company 4-Bye 0, Split Ends 4-Scared Splitless 0, Lane Lizards 4-Spare No One 0, Three Strikes & A Spare 4-Hit or Miss 0.
Top Scores- Denise Goddeau 471-198, Joe Goddeau 427-157, Robert Martz, Jr. 589-235, Tom Welch 490-183, Gerald Sayah 505-188, Claude Lashway 544-222, Cheryl Henry 393-141, Bill Dutton 494-182, Roger Desroches 429-151, Diana St. Clair 446-170, Marie Desroches 504-179, Mark Misner 491-207, Julie Liberty 545-200, George Munson 618-234, Ed Gebo 486-175, Nancy Mazurak 464-169, Nancy Griffith 305-122, Ron Dumont 493-177, Joe Damour 467-185, Diane Kinne 407-150, Barbara Cotter 501-173, Genny Alvarez 384-141, Ray Mitchell 401-168, Steve Hall 479-198, Don Dubuque 411-157, Doris Martino 442-174, Kathie Merchant 403-168, Marilyn Murphy 459-168.
PSU women's volleyball awarded for academics
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Plattsburgh State women's volleyball team is one of 233 NCAA Division III programs to earn the 2020-21 United States Marine Corps (USMC)/American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award, as announced by the AVCA.
The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.
As a team, the Cardinals boast a 3.39 cumulative GPA through the spring 2021 semester and had eight individuals who finished the term with a cumulative GPA over a 3.5.
Plattsburgh State kicks off the 2021 season and the first year under head coach Kelsea Healis on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. against Castleton University.
LEOSA HR 218 pistol qualification course
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club is hosting the qualification course for retired law enforcement officers under LEOSA HR 218z.
The test is administered by a current LEO instructor, and cost is $50.
Qualification classes will be held on Thursday nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the indoor shooting range on July 29, Aug. 12 and Aug. 26 with additional dates to be added.
Contact Ian Dunbar at 518-593-9074 to register.
Go to the club's website for further information on all its programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.