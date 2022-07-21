Bowling league announces results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent results from the Guys & Gals Mixed Wednesday League and the Summer Classic have been released. They are listed below.
—
Guys & Gals
Points Taken- Alley Gators 3-Ball Busters 1, Four Flushers 2.5-Four of a Kind 1.5, Bye 3-Odd Balls 1, Gutter Done 3-Split Ends 1, Spare No One 3-Slo Rollers 1, Hit or Miss 3-Scared Splitless 1.
High Scores- Tom Welch 448-168, Diane Kinne 453-169, Tina Welch 334-128, Tom Weightman 462-173, Claude Lashway 557-202, Edie Reed 433-155, Kathe Petro 405-153, Jean Hamlyn 365-133, Cheryl Henry 394-156, Nancy Griffith 391-146, Lynne Glenn 412-174, Nancy Mazurak 471-184, Doris Martino 423-180, Kathie Merchant 390-147, Peggy Passino 461-165.
—
Summer Classic
Points Taken- Really Average 9-Huttig Nissan 6, The Underdogs 8-FNG 7, Optimal Payroll 8-Laware Const. 7, North Bowl Pro Shop 9-Rick’s Taxidermy 6, Three Gen 9-North Bowl Restr. 6.
High Scores- Jill Hartmann 422-148, Nathan Catanzarita 578-233, Rick Jubert 523-200, Tom Demarinis 658-255, Max French 580-199, Gabe Sisco 630-225, Travis Bushey 679-238, Josh Shaffer 617-246, Rick Savage 554-188, Chris King 519-183, Dawn Chapple 521-181, Taylor Chapple 673-268.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.