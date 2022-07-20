Pink Ribbon Day announced
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Women’s Golf Association (WWGA) will be hosting their Annual Pink Ribbon Day to benefit Breast Cancer Research and the Edith Sanford Breast Center.org which uses 100% of money donated for research, on Tuesday, August 2 at the Willsboro Golf Course at 140 Point Road in Willsboro, starting at 8 a.m., tee off at 9 a.m.
All golfers are invited for a fun 9-hole Scramble including a Continental Breakfast, door prizes, a 50/50 Raffle, Grand Prizes and also prizes for the Longest Drive, Nearest to the Pin, and Closest to the Line, as well as Lowest Overall Score. It should be a fun-filled morning, so bring your friends and family and donate to this worthwhile cause. Regular Greens Fees and Cart Fees apply. A donation of $20 or more is suggested.
For more information, call Maryellen Wukovits at 518-963-5540.
5K Run/Walk slated for September
PLATTSBURGH — Friends of Saranac River Trail and the City of Plattsburgh invite you to join them in celebration of the Saranac River Trail’s 10-year anniversary with a 5k run/walk has been scheduled for Saturday, September 24.
The 5k run/walk course will begin at the new footbridge at the end of Durkee Street, up to the college on the SRT (behind University Police), and back to the start using the same route. The 5k will be timed by race-timing company Adirondack Coast Events, who has generously donated their services to time the race. All proceeds raised will go to continuing the interpretive signage, future grant match opportunities and long-term support.
For more information or to register, go to https://www.adirondackcoastevents.com.
