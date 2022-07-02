Fireworks highlight Saturday night Airborne card
PLATTSBURGH – Fireworks are set to light up the sky over the Airborne Speedway this Saturday night as a part of the Independence Day weekend racing card presented by Huntley Trucking.
The Coyote Fireworks group will put on an exciting fireworks display for fans in attendance beginning around 9:30 p.m.
Weekly championship racing will be taking place with Saturday’s regular 7 p.m. post time. The J&S Steel Sportsman, Hartson Total Opening Renegades, Taylor Rental Street Stocks, and Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman will be in action for regular distance heat and feature races.
Grandstand gates open at 5 p.m. with general admission pricing set at $15. Children under age 10 will be admitted free of charge. Beginning at 8 p.m., anyone interested in watching the fireworks from the parking lot can do so for $20 per car load.
For more information visit airborne-speedway.com or follow along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
Volleyball board seeking new officialsThe Northern Adirondack Volleyball Officials Board, is currently seeking new officials for the 2022 fall season, which runs from September through October.
The board meets at the South Plattsburgh Fire Station, with the first meeting scheduled for July 27, for the next 6 Wednesdays, before the season tips off.
Contact navobball@gmail.com or KRowland7210@yahoo.com for more information.
Town of Plattsburgh schedules mini triathlon
The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation department is co-hosting a mini River Run Triathlon with the Town of Saranac on August 13th.
Check-in begins at 7:30AM at Cadyville Rec Park. It will start with a scenic paddle along the Saranac River from Picketts Corners Park in Saranac to Cadyville Boat Launch.
Next up is a short run to the Cadyville Rec Park where you will embark on the 8.6 mile bike trip, with spectacular views of the Saranac Valley, back to the finish line.
Town of Plattsburgh schedules softball league
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh is starting its Senior Softball Play nights back up.
Anyone who is age 55 and over and interested in participating, please contact us at 518-562-6860 or rec@townofplattsburgh.org. This program is open to Town of Plattsburgh residents and non-residents.
The Senior nights will begin July 6 at 6 p.m. at the South Plattsburgh Park, 52 Broderick Road, Plattsburgh.
Michigan Month run scheduled
PLATTSBURGH — It’s officially Michigan Month, so join the Town of Plattsburgh at 8 a.m. for a mile or 5k run through Cadyville Rec Park.
Food costumes are encouraged. Register online at www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com.
Motorcycle ride and cornhole tournament set
CHATEAUGAY — The American Legion Post 875 has scheduled a motorcycle side-by-die ride on September 3. Registration begins at 8 a.m. at Post 875. The costs will be $15 a ride and $10 for a passenger. A cookout and 50/50 raffle is scheduled as well.
The next day, September 4, a cornhole tournament will take place at Post 875, again with an 8 a.m. registration time. It will be a 10 game start, double elimination competition and the cost is $50. Food and a DJ will be on site.
Pre-registration for both events begins August 1 at Post 875 and proceeds will benefit the Post’s building upgrades.
For more information, call Ramona Bordeau at 518-319-7532 or 518-497-6419.
Youth bureau to host summer activities
The Clinton County Youth Bureau is planning to host several activities and events throughout the summer. All activities are free and open to all Clinton County residents.
Pickleball clinics for youth, 12 and under, will take place on multiple dates with all clinics taking placing from 1-2:30 p.m. First, at the Rouses Point Civic Center on July 11, then, on July 12, at South Acres Park in Plattsburgh. Next, on July 13, the clinic will move to the West Chazy Rec Park and finally to Peru on July 14.
Another summer activity will be the CCYB kayak days, for youth 12 and older. First, on July 18 in Rouses Point from 9-11 a.m. Then, in the town of Black Brook at Fern Lake on July 20 from 2-4 p.m. Finally, in Chazy Lake on August 5, 9-11 a.m.
Lastly, the Summer Adventure Program, which is three days of paddling and hiking for youth 14 and older has one spot remaining. First, on July 26, the group will be introduced to paddling techniques and rescue at Cadyville Beach. Next, on July 27, the group will paddle from Picketts Corners to Cadyville Beach. On July 28, there will be a hike up Catamount Mountain in Black Brook, with transportation provided from Plattsburgh.
Registration is limited for all activities and is first come, first served. All equipment will be provided. To register or for more information, contact Nicholas Arnold at 518-565-4774 or at Nicholas.arnold@clintoncountygov.com
