Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Rec Department to hold outdoor walk
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department Summer Adventurer program for adults and senior citizens (must be age 18+ to attend) will meet at 5:30 p.m. on July 25 to walk the Oxbow Path.
Participants are encouraged to pack a picnic. Call to sign up at 518-562-6860.
Swamp Scores First Career Win at Airborne Speedway
PLATTSBURGH — Fire Swamp ran down Josh Jock in the final five laps and made a last lap pass to pickup his first career J & S Steel Sportsman Feature victory at Airborne Speedway this past Saturday.
Jock took the lead away from Beau Reeves halfway through the feature and led all the way until turn two on lap-24.
Jock held on for second and Reeves completed the podium. Codie Aubin and Matt Leonard completed the top five.
Hartson Total Opening Renegade division teammates, Billy Thwaits and Zack Daniels collected wins in the 25-lap feature events.
Tyler Irwin, Levi Bombard, Shawn Duquette and Richie Turner completed the top five in the first feature.
Tylor Terry, Nathaniel Guay, Josh Terry and Turner completed the top five in the second feature.
Greg Zindler Jr. and Jake Fountain picked up checkered flags in the Taylor Rental Street Stock feature events.
Ryan Senecal, Josh Laporte Sr., Mat Lavalley and Nate Smart completed the top five in the first feature event.
Josh Laporte Jr., Senecal, Nick Harnden and Jason Bradley completed the top five in the second feature.
Tyler Travis scored his first victory in the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman division.
Steve Miller, Kobe Hernandez, Mat Lavalley and Kevin Foster completed the top five.
For more information, visit airborne-speedway.com or follow along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
Basketball camp scheduled for August
The Follow Through Basketball Overnight Camp will be held August 13-17 in Brant Lake. The camp is run by Don Juron and former Duke star Greg Koubek.
Anyone who attended Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp will be getting $200 off to attend this camp. Ages for the camp are 9-18. Please contact Tom Lacey at irishhoopster@aol.com if you want to attend this camp.
The camp is for girls and boys. Campers will have the opportunity to work on skills associated with their individual position.
You can also contact Camp Coordinator Don Huron at 518-852-5376. Brant Lake is 75 minutes from Plattsburgh at exit 25 on Route 87.
Golfer scores hole-in-one
PORT KENT — While golfing in the Monday Ladies league on July 18, Terri O’Neill recorded her first career hole-in-one at Harmony Golf Course.
Using her trusty 8 iron on the 70-yard 10th hole, she launched the ball, with it landing softly on the green and rolling straight into the cup.
Witnessing the shot were Holly Duprey, Karen Irwin and Patti Whitman.
