Friends of NCCS Golf Tournament announced
CHAMPLAIN — The Friends of NCCS Golf Tournament will take place Sunday, July 24 at 12:30 p.m. at the North Country Golf Club.
There will be cash prizes and a skins game. The cost is $60 for members and $75 for non-members. Lunch will be provided. Tournament benefits NCCS student athletes.
To register, please email Matt Fredette at mfredette@nccscougar.org.
Golf tournament tee assignments announced
PLATTSBURGH — The 25th Annual Co-Sponsored Liquor and Wine Warehouse & Naked Turtle Make-A-Wish, of Northeast New York, Golf Tournament is being held Wednesday, July 20, at the Barracks Golf Course. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Dinner and prizes will follow. Tee assignments are listed below:
Hole 1- Spiegel, Spiegel, Spiegel, Dudyak. Hole 1A- Carpenter, Carpenter, Carpenter, Carpenter. Hole 2- Carpenter, Stanton, Perricelli, Perricelli. Hole 2A- Hilts, Lilledahl, Lilledahl, Monroe. Hole 3- LaMarche, Calabrese, Brown, LaMarche. Hole 3A- Drayse, Spiegel, Rowland, Rowland. Hole 4- Brayton, Brayton, Weeden, Cross. Hole 4A- Stiles, Stiles, Bechard, Casey. Hole 5- DeAngelo, DeAngelo, Barcomb, Magoon. Hole 5A- Titherington, Olsen, Olsen, Tyler. Hole 6- Smith, Smith, Lewis, Noon. Hole 6A- Daugherty, Briggs, Holmes, Briggs. Hole 6B- Criss, Brunet, Drollette, Criss. Hole 7- Beaudette, Reardon, Castine, Poitier. Hole 7A- Kelley, Favaro, Liberty, Gadway. Hole 8- Waldron, Edwards, Myers, Verville. Hole 8A- Friend, Baker, Deyo, Russell, Hole 9- King, Ashline, Snow, Benware. Hole 9A- St.Louis, Liberty, Mcmillan, Dion. Hole 10- Channel, Dergham, O’Loughlin, LaBonty. Hole 10A- Hite, Herbert, Daniels, Trombley. Hole 10B- Myers, Bacon, Villa, Harrsch. Hole 11- Duquette, Perry, Durham, Durham. Hole 11A- Reil, Flemming, Combs, Dumesil. Hole 12- Bodine, Parker, Foster, Botten. Hole 12A- Glaude, Glaude, Juneau, Juneau. Hole 13- Huttig, Huttig, Hume, Watts. Hole 13A- Ensel, Gottlieb, Menard, Dickinson. Hole 14- Murnane, Murnane, Daugherty, Hendrey. Hole 14A- Bennett, Cameron, Munson, Bennett. Hole 15- Akey, Davis, Wolfe, Akey. Hole 15A- Mercurio, Bennett, Ovios, Kerr. Hole 16- Vanarman, Abdallah, Parker, Chenevert. Hole 16A- Scharf, Delisle, Jubert, Drollette. Hole 17- Minehan, Wilson, Hovis, Walpole. Hole 17A- Czaja, Garcia, Foster, Guest. Hole 18- Titherington, Titherington, Dergham, Stetz. Hole 18A- Spiegel, Barnett, Ovios, Kerr.
