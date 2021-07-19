Sports Shorts: July 19, 2021

Crab Island Memorial Golf Tournament tee times

PLATTSBURGH — The 17th annual and final Crab Island Memorial Golf Tournament, sponsored by the American Legion Post 1619, will be held Saturday July 24, at the Barracks Golf Course.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

All volunteers are asked to be at the course by 8 a.m.

Prizes, raffles and banquet will immediately follow the tournament at the American Legion Post 1619.

Turn in all scorecards at the legion. As this is the final year of the tournament, we would like to thank everyone for their past participation and support. Pairings are as follows below.

1- Mike Rock, John Rock, John Burke, Butch Morgan : 1A- David Pellerin, Jason Walker, Brad Fournia, Billy Vaughn

2- Randy Rock, Tim Barber, David Beane, John Lamere : 2A- Bill Siskavich, Craig Favaro, Keith Reyell, Adam Reyell

3- Vern Malark, Ben Malark, Pat Pafford, Tyler Smith : 3A- Ken Gadway, Pete McMillan, Mike Phillips, Steve Fuller

4- Billy Joe Leopard, Dave Brelia, Jim Betrus, Ron Bruno : 4A- Dan Easton, Steve Burdo, Keith Dyer, Mike Howerton

5- Rodney Baker, Brad Waldron, Dylan Baker, Luke Carpenter : 5A- Fonze Rushford, Marissa Rushford, Jason Lashway, Derek Campbell

6- Sean Pugh, Marty Collins, Jesse Collins, Steve Brault : 6A- Zachary Smart, Steve Williams, Joe Labarr, Dale Sears

7- Pat Redmond, Tim Loftus, Sid Cole, Matt Laramee: 7A- John McCabe, Chris Wilkins, Kyle Nolan, Garth Rogers

8- Butch Proctor, Dave Foley, Ed Combs, Guest : 8A- Ed Dermody, Tim Daniels, Tom Neligan, Tim Ahern

9- John Kitchen, Garry Starke, Mike O’Connell, Dave Mayette : 9A- Bob Frenyea, Mike Golden, Mark Golden, Dan Phebus

10- Josh Facteau, Wes Facteau, Dave Gordon, Gary Rockhill: 10A- Roger Dorr, Stan Loya, Tom Taylor, Waldo Pulsifer

11- Cliff Rugar, Bob Loughan, Eddie, Gwen : 11A- Doug Stevens, Bonnie Stevens, Neil Stevens, Lori Stevens

12- Mike Renaudette, Nick Zagres, Guest, Guest : 12A- Dave Lessor, Larry Seymourski, Kurt Ackerman, Howard Aubin

13- Bruce McCormick, Bruce Frechette, Jack Phillips, Pat Keleher: 13A- Jim Cring, Mike Donahue, Jeff St Dennis, Glen Burdick

14- Patricia Pugh-Tucker, Joseph Tucker, Val Parker, Ryan Cole : 14A- Jaki Carter, Wayne Reeves, Jessica Spiegel, Jamie Allen

15- Hook Rock, Mike Tedford, Steve Fournia, Guest : 15A- Terry Guynup, Scott Bouyea, Matt Bruno, Frank Zappa

16- Fuzzy Spellman, Mike Gadway, Stan S, Gary Terry : 16A- Herman Gehrke, Dustin Gehrke, Cameron Keysor, Scott Keysor

17- Hank Wilson, Joe Fournia, Tom Maggy, Rick Fournia : 17A- Garen Arnold, Garen Arnold Jr., Corey Nephew, Travis

18- Irv Wintermitz, Elaine Smith, Phillip Patnode, Matt Kelly : 18A- Tom Carlsen, Shawn Lydamore, Ellie Lydamore, Rich Cummings

Moonlight Paddle to be held July 22

PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a Moonlight Paddle from Wilcox Dock in the City of Plattsburgh on Thursday, July 22 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The paddle will meander along the shoreline and enjoy the moon rising from East. The Town’s kayaks, if available, can be rented for this trip for a fee of $10.

Fellow paddlers are welcomed and encouraged to join on this trip.

Please call 518-562-6860 to register or for more information.

Ahern notches ace

PORT KENT — Timmy Ahern recorded his second career hole-in-one on the 120-yard 10th hole at Harmony Golf Club.

He stroked a gap wedge as his playing partners, Chris Dubay, Bob Harris and Tim Lafountain watched as the ball one-hopped into the cup.

