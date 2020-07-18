Sports Shorts: July 18, 2020

Youth Bureau soccer program
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau’s Soccer Program is in full swing.
Current NYS guidelines have approved soccer for youth sports.
The Youth Bureau has worked with towns throughout the county to follow these guidelines and to get youth back on the field as safely as possible.
To register youth or to find out how to coach for the upcoming soccer season, please reach out to your local youth commission.
For more information about the program, feel free to reach out to the bureau at 518-565-4750 or your local youth commission.
Information on your local youth commission can be found at www.clintoncountygov.com/youthbureau/main/local-youth-commissions.
Ace at Harmony
PORT KENT — Bruce Frechette recorded his first career hole-in-one on the 140-yard sixth hole at Harmony golf club.
He bashed an 8-iron to accomplish this feat.
The ace was witnessed by Judy Frechette, Dave Beebe and Sue Beebe.
Weekly bicycle time trials
POINT AU ROCHE — Jim Walker covered the 10-mile course in 23 minutes, 25 seconds to claim first place.
Jerry Macner (24:19) and Eric Kreckel (25:36) rounded out the top three.
Here are full results from the bicycle time trials.
—
10-mile results
1. Jim Walker 23:25; 2. Jerry Macner 24:19; 3. Eric Kreckel 25:36; 4. Ed Armstrong 26:38; 5. Stacey Brooks 28:33; 6. Mike Zerrahn 29:22; 7. Paul Connelly 32:18; 8. Amy Mountcastle 32:53; 9. Linda Sullivan 33:25; 10. Stephanie West 34:08; 11. John Callaghan 35:32.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.