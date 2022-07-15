Golf tournament tee assignments
PLATTSBURGH — The 18th Annual Crab Island Memorial Golf Tournament, sponsored by the American Legion Post 1619, will be held Saturday, at the Barracks Golf Course.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 am. All volunteers are asked to be at the course by 8 am. Prizes, raffles and banquet will immediately follow the tournament at the American Legion Post 1619.
Turn in all scorecards at the legion. Pairings are as follows:
—
1- Mike Rock, John Rock, John Burke, Butch Morgan.
1A- Randy Rock, Tim O’Connell, Tim Barber, John Lamere.
2- Wes Facteau, Josh Facteau, Gary Rockhill, Mike Lewsey.
2A- Roger Dorr, Stan Loya, Tom Taylor, Waldo Pulsifer.
3- Steve LeFevre, Ken Carter, Bob Pfholer, Brian Desso.
3A- Bruce McCormick, Bruce Frechette, Jack Phillips, Pat Keleher.
4- Billy Joe Leopard, Dave Brelia, Jim Betrus, Ron Bruno.
4A- Zach Smart, Steve Williams, Joe Labarr, Dale Sears.
5- Bill Siskavich, Steve Carroll, Lanny Favaro, Mark Liberty.
5A- Tom McCauley, Jeff Ratliff, Ricky Vaughn, Tom Vaughn.
6- Wayne Marshall, Jason Walker, Dave Hackett, Billy Vaughn.
6A- Joe Fournia, Rick Fournia, Hank Wilson, Tom Maggy.
7- Ken Gadway, Pete McMillan, Mike Phillips, Steve Fuller.
7A- Fuzzy Spellman, Mike Gadway, Stan Supinski, Gary Terry.
8- Dan Easton, Steve Burdo, Jason Lashway, Pat Pafford.
8A- Garen Arnold, Garen Arnold, Jr., Corey Nephew, Travis Rascoe.
9- Pat Redman, Sid Cole, Matt Laramee, Tim Loftus.
9A- Tim Daniels, Tim Ahern, Tiger #1, Ed Dermody.
10- John McCabe, Chris Wilkins, Jim Martineau, Kyle Nolan.
10A- Bob Frenyea, Ralph Boire, John Vannatten, Dennis.
11- John Kitchen, Mike O’Connell, Dave Mayette, Garry Starke.
11A- Butch Proctor, Dave Foley, Randy Garrant, Ed Combs.
12- Hook Rock, Mike Tedford, Steve Fournia, Brad Fournia.
12A- Terry Guynup, Scott Bouyea, Little Bruno, Tiger #2.
13- Sean Pugh, Marty Collins, Mike Bessette, Steve Brault.
13A- Patti Pugh, Chris Huebner, James Godding, Tom Huebner.
14- Rodney Baker, Brad Waldron, Dylan Baker, Luke Carpentier.
14A- Marissa Rushford, Lauren Coryea, Fonze Rushford, Derek Campbell.
15- Mike Renadette, Derry Staley, Brian Gumlaw, Nick Zagres.
15A- Irv Wintermitz, Elaine Smith, Matt Kelly, CJ Smith.
16- Bonnie Stevens, Lori Stevens, Doug Stevens, Neil Stevens.
16A- Gwen, Cliff Rugar, Ed Lamarch, Dave Pearson.
17- Vern Malark, Duane Malark, Jay Mastrangelo, Robbie Vogg.
17A- Tom Carlsen, Rich Cummings, Ellie Lydemore, Shawn Lydemore.
18- Dustin Gehrke, Steve Regan, Cameron Keysor, Scott Keysor.
18A- Dave Lessor, Howard Aubin, Larry Seymourski, Kurt Ackerman.
Weekly time trial results
POINT AU ROCHE — Ed Armstrong timed in at 26:32 in the ten mile event to claim first place in this week’s bike time trials.
Bruce Bunn (26:44) and Sean Vogl(28:26) completed the top three.
The time trials take place on Wednesday nights at the Point au Roche firehouse on the Lakeshore Rd. The event is open to all novice and experienced riders, road bikes or mountain bikes. Helmets are mandatory and all riders must obey the rules of the road.
Registration begins around 5:30 p.m. with the first rider going out at 6 p.m. Riders interested in the 25-mile event should be prepared to start between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45p.m.
—
Ten Mile Event
1. Ed Armstrong 26:32, 2. Bruce Bunn 26:44, 3. Sean Vogl 28:26, 4. Diego de Los Rios 29:16, 5. Keith Provost 30:40, 6. Sandy Rasco 31:00, 7. Steve Vogl 31:01, 8. John Callaghan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.