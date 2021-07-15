Sports Shorts: July 15, 2021

Guys and Gals Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — Results from recent competition in the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.
Points Taken- 3 Strikes & A Spare 4-Bye 0, Scared Splitless 2-Lane Lizards 2, Three's Company 2.5-Gutter Done 1.5, Hit or Miss 3-Split Ends 1, Four Flushers 3-Spare No One 1.
Top Scores- Genny Alvarez 338-132, Ray Mitchell 436-158, Steve Hall 435-186, Don Dubuque 434-151, Roger Desroches 418-149, Diane Kinne 428-150, Cheryl Henry 370-154, Julie Liberty 541-190, Kathie Merchant 421-190, Peggy Passino 451-159, Claude Lashway 598-211, Dave Glenn 425-159, Lynne Glenn 433-160.
Tee times announced
PLATTSBURGH — The 24th annual Naked Turtle/Make-A-Wish Foundation Golf Tournament is being held at The Barracks Golf Course on July 21 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Teams are as follows below.
Hole 1- Spiegel, Bullock,Dudyak, Spiegel
Hole 1 A- Carpenter, Carpenter, Carpenter, Carpenter
Hole 2- Carpenter, Stanton, Hilts, Brown
Hole 2A- Rodgers, Yovine, Gardner, Russell
Hole 3- Perricelli, Stempsey, Enfield, Perricelli
Hole 3 A- LaMarche, LaMarche, LaMarche, Gordon
Hole 4- Ryder, Akey, Brayton, Akey
Hole4 A- Anderson, Murphy, Dawson, Boire
Hole 5- DeAngelo, Magoon, DeAngelo, Barcomb
Hole5 A- Robin Weeden, Guest, Guest, Guest
Hole 6- Smith, Smith, Lewis, Noon
Hole 6 A- Criss, Criss, Drollette, Brunet
Hole 7- Drayse, Rowland, Rowland, Lidadell
Hole 7 A- Czaja, Davis, Studley, Rowe
Hole 8- Stiles, Stiles, Bechard, Casey
Hole 8 A- Baker, Yelle, Deyo, Russell
Hole 9- St. Louis, Liberty, McMillan, Dion
Hole 9 A- Beaudette, Reardon, Castine, Poitier
Hole 10- Channell, Channell, Channell, Navin
Hole 10 A- Hite, Hebert, Daniels, Trombley
Hole 11- Duquette, Durham, Durham, Wyand
Hole 11 A- Reil, Combs, Flemming, Proctor
Hole 12- Parker, Bodine, Foster, Botten
Hole 12 A- Glaude, Glaude, Reynolds, Reynolds
Hole 13- Watts, Huttig, Huttig, Hume
Hole 13 A- Leary, Kagan, Rovers, Rovers
Hole 14- Murnane, Murnane, Daugherty, Maggy
Hole 14A- Bennett, Bennett, Munson, Cameron
Hole 15- Cringe, Donahue, Weaver, Bardelcik
Hole 15 A- Mercurio, Spiegel, Barnett, guest
Hole 16- Parker, Chenevert, Tozzo, Krislsky
Hole 16 A- Schaffer, Lamora, Chase, Delisle
Hole 17- Minehan, Wilson, Hovis, Walpole
Hole 17 A- Kane, Kane, Plante, Plante
Hole 18- Titherington, Titherington, Dergham, Dergham
Hole 18 A- Spiegel, Barnett, Ovios, Kerr
Bike race results
POINT AU ROCHE — Eric Kreckel had a time of 25:29 claiming first place in this week's 10-mile bike event.
Ed Armstrong (26:11) and Sean Vogl (26:33) completed the top three.
The time trials take place on Wednesday nights at the Point au Roche firehouse on the Lakeshore Road.
The event is open to all novice and experienced riders, road bikes or mountain bikes.
Helmets are mandatory, and all riders must obey the rules of the road.
Registration begins around 5:30 p.m. with the first rider going out at 6 p.m..
Riders interested in the 25-mile event should be prepared to start between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m..
10 Mile Results 7/14
1. Eric Kreckel 25:29 2. Ed Armstrong 26:11 3. Sean Vogl 26:33 4. Steve Vogl 30:26 5. Stephanie West 35:28 6. Paul Connelly 36:20 7. John Callaghan 46:14
10 Mile Results 7/7
1. Jerry Macner 24:33 2. Eric Kreckel 26:03 3. Ed Armstrong 26:10 4. Mike Zerrahn 29:20 5. Diego de los Rios 30:05 6. Liz Onasch 30:42 7. Stephanie West 35:15 7. Paul Connelly 35:15 9. John Callaghan 45:38
Jr. Golf program scramble results
PLATTSBURGH — The Bluff Point Junior Golf program held its yearly scramble Tuesday.
A total of 46 kids made up 11 teams. Of the 11 teams, two finished -1, three teams finished -2 and three teams finished -3 for the 7-hole event.
After a read back of cards, the team of Keegan and Kalib Smith as well as Sam Leary and Hudson Spiegel were awarded first place.
Second place went to the team of Patrick Clark, Logan and Aidan Murray and Ryan Campbell.
Third place went to Hayden Colburn, Oliver Dorr, Will Vega and Cooper Sweeney.
Lauren Davey, Isabella and Bianca Spiegel and Eric Glover won the honesty award.
Following a pizza party, hats, towels and golf balls were awarded to winners.
The next junior program will be the popular junior member/guest on Monday, July 26.
