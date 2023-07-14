RCC of St. Alexander’s and St. Joseph’s 18th Annual Golf Tournament Hole Assignments
Plattsburgh —The Roman Catholic Community of St. Alexander and St. Joseph is holding its 18th annual golf classic on Friday, July 14th at the Barrack’s Golf Course with a noon shotgun start. Registration and the putting contest begin at 10:30 a.m. Arrive no later than 11:15 a.m. Hole assignments are as follows:
HOLE # 1A C.Dodds, M.Dodds, J.Wieworka, B.Wieworka
HOLE # 1B A.LeFevre, S.Lefevre, M.Lefevre, M.Lefevre
HOLE # 2 B.Robare, D.Robare, A.Durkee, B.Durkee
HOLE # 3 J.Lefevre, D.Ryder, L.Taylor, J.Cook
HOLE # 4 T.Hamilton, S.Favreau, B.Stile, C.Favreau
HOLE # 5A W.Bennett, K.Bennett, T.Juneau, B.Juneau
HOLE # 5B B.Besaw, D.Besaw, M.Besaw, J.Besaw
HOLE # 6A T.Sears, D.Sears, D.Seymour, J.Coryer
HOLE # 6B K.Everleth, C.Everleth, L.Garrant, R.Garrant
HOLE # 7A J.Norcross, B.Olsen, D.Merrill, G.Cass
HOLE # 8A C.Kostyk, J.Downey, K.Jock, Guest
HOLE # 8B G.Breyette, M.Sears, S.Rock, Guest
HOLE # 9A M.Rock, J.Rock, J.Burke, G.Tery
HOLE # 9B D.Daly, T.Daly, K.Keleher, P.Keleher
HOLE # 10A A.Griffin, R.Haven, Guest, Guest
HOLE # 10B J.Hemingway, J.Morrow, M.Graves, J.Everleth
HOLE # 11A F.Baroody, J.Baroody, J.Norton, B.Norton
HOLE # 11B Fr. Flynn, Fr. Kevin, D.Recore, M.Murray
HOLE # 12 B.Dubray, M.Dubray, J.Bessette, B.Bessette
HOLE # 13 N.Wood, S.Terry, A.Terry, M.Wright
HOLE # 14A M.Prather, J.Reddish, J.Tobin, B.Carpenter
HOLE # 14B R.Bashaw, M.Bashaw, D.Bashaw, L.Bashaw
HOLE # 15A B.Renadette, H.Farrell, M.Renadette, A.Stickles
HOLE # 15B M.Wukovitz, T.Sanjurjo, T.Wilkins, E.Kelly
HOLE # 16A J.Ryan, G.Clark, L.Clark, P.Clark
HOLE # 16B W.Marshall, B.Pellerin, D.Hackett, J.Walker
HOLE # 17A J.Mihalkovic, L.Baker, P.LaBrie, M.Yamrick
HOLE # 17B M.Miner, L.Miner, P.Doner, M.Connel
HOLE # 18A R.Rock, K.Gadway, J.Bushey, J.Bushey
HOLE # 18B R.Fournia, T.Maggy, J.Fournia, H.Wilson
Busy Saturday Ahead at Airborne Speedway
PLATTSBURGH — An action-packed racing card and an amazing fireworks display is scheduled to take place this Saturday night at Airborne Speedway, powered by the New England Ford Dealers.
The J & S Steel Sportsman, Hartson Total Opening Renegades, Taylor Rental Street Stocks, and the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman will be in action for regular distance heat and feature races.
In addition to the regularly scheduled events, make-up features will be held for the Renegades and Street Stock divisions.
Fireworks return this weekend by Dr. Joe Clauss and Coyote Fireworks Group.
Racing action gets underway at 7 p.m. with hot laps beginning at 6:15 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. with admission prices set at $15 for adults and free for children under 10.
Anyone who presents a general admission ticket from the event on July 1 will receive $3 off the general admission fee this weekend.
Pit gates will open at 3 p.m. with admission prices set at $27 for members and $32 for non-members.
For the latest information visit airborne-speedway.com or follow along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
Reverend Francis Flynn scores hole-in-one
PERU — Reverend Francis Flynn of Peru, scored a hole-in-one at the Adirondack Golf & Country Club, in Peru, on July 4.
His shot came on the #17 hole from a distance of 174 yards. Using a three wood, Flynn sent the ball towards to hole, watching it land on the green and role right into the hole.
Witnesses to Reverend Flynn’s ace were Father Kevin McEwan, Monsignor Dennis Duprey and Deacon James Carlin.
