Friday Forecast Pushes PASS Special to Saturday, July 15th
N. Woodstock, NH — With an increasingly desolate forecast calling for more rain and thundershowers through the Pemigewasset Valley of New Hampshire, White Mountain Motorsports Park and Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Officials have pushed the originally Friday Special to Saturday, July 15th. With a new Post Time of 5:00pm on Saturday, all four previously scheduled divisions will continue to be in action including the PASS Super Late Models and Modified Division, the New England Supermodfied Series and the White Mountain debut of the 350 SMAC Tour.
Pit Gates will open Saturday at 12:00-Noon with Grandstands opening at 1:30pm. General Admission is set at $25 for adults, $10 for children 12-6 and kids 5 and under are free with the Family Four Pack available for $60.
For more information, contact the White Mountain Motorsports Park offices at (802) 244-6963, media@acttour.com, or visit www.whitemountainmotorsports.com. You can also follow us on Facebook at @WhiteMtnMotorsports.
Summer Classic Alley Highlights
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the results from Tuesday night’s bowling action. Please note: Double shift next week (7/18). Start time 7 p.m.
Points Taken: Optimal Payroll Svcs. 8.5-Taylor Tileworks 6.5, N.B. Pro Shop 8-Team #9 7, Underdogs 9-Three Dawg Nite 6, Adir. Chevy 9-Rick’s Taxidermy 6, N.B. Restaurant 12.
High Scores: Joshua Weiss 634-227, Gail Taylor 504-187, Shawn Gutzman 602-230, Steve Stone 583-216, Josh Smith 432-152, Dave Bresett 636-227, Rick Savage 522-187, Art Stevens 578-220, Claude Lashway 669-232.
Guys & Gals Senior Alley Highlights
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the results from the Guys & Gals Senior Alley bowling, which happened Wednesday.
Points Taken: Four Flushers 3-Laniacs 1, Split Ends 3-Fun Time 1, Hit or Miss 3-Ball Busters 1, Black Widows 4-Queen’s Court 0, Misfits 4-Casella’s Trash Talkers 0, 4D Niners 2-Gutter Done 2.
High Scores: Tom Weightman 532-224, Chuck Leclair 463-169, Joe Damour 461-166, Barbara Cotter 506-203, Julie Liberty 542-189, George Munson 691-257, Violet Irwin 385-137, Jim Brunet 478-174, Marilyn Murphy 378-147, Steve Hall 415-156, Noreen Barcomb 435-189, Brenda Garrand 349-119, Marie Mackenzie 379-152, Claudette Raymond 320-123, Linda Hurley 530-198, Gary Liberty 545-211, Jim Layhee 366-135, Dave Glenn 459-167, Beverly Dupuis 354-168, Marc Dupuis 407-141, Joe Dumoulin 499-190, Denise Goddeau 474-167, Bobbi Nicholson 438-162.
