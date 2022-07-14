Soccer referees needed
The Clinton County Youth Bureau Soccer Program is in need of referees for its upcoming summer season which runs from August 27th to October 8th. General knowledge of the rules, playing experience, and experience working with children is desired. The pay is $22 to $24 per game. Referees will be hired to officiate games at the Pee Wee and Bantam levels. Applicants must be 14 years of age or older and must attend one clinic.
If interested, applicants must bring #1 or #2 to the clinic. 1-Drivers license or school ID and birth certificate or social security card. 2- Passport.
The clinic schedule is as follows:
Monday, August 8 from 1-4 p.m. at May Currier Park in Plattsburgh. Wednesday, August 10 from 1-4 p.m. at Northern Adirondack Central School in Ellenburg. Friday, August 12 from 1-4 p.m. at Dannemora Community Center. Tuesday, August 16 and Wednesday, August 17, from 6-9 p.m. at Old Court House, 133 Margaret St, in Plattsburgh.
Registration is required. For more information or to register contact Nicholas Arnold at 565-4774 or Nicholas.arnold@clintoncountygov.com
Local athlete named Scholar-Athlete
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Rising sophomore at Saint Michael’s College and former Peru student-athlete Emma Posada was named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete for the 2021-22 school year. It was her first time being awarded the honor.
Barber and McDonough named All-Academic Athletes
NEW ORLEANS — Former Saranac student Janyll Barber and former Northeastern Clinton student Aislyn McDonough of Plattsburgh State have been named 2022 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) NCAA Division III Women’s Track and Field All-Academic Athletes.
Barber, a fitness and wellness leadership major, placed ninth in the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships. She clocked a program-record time of 1:01.36 in the preliminary heats of the national meet and was a Second-Team All-State University of New York Athletic Conference honoree by virtue of finishing second in the 400-meter hurdles at the SUNYAC Outdoor Championships. Barber also placed second in the event at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) Outdoor Championships and was a USTFCCCA Outdoor All-Mideast Region honoree in the 400-meter hurdles.
McDonough, a childhood and special education major, finished 16th in the 800-meter run at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships. She earned Second-Team All-SUNYAC recognition during both the indoor and outdoor seasons, placing second in the 800-meter run at each respective championship. McDonough also took second in the 800-meter run at the AARTFC Indoor Championships and the AARTFC Outdoor Championships, with her indoor performance of 2:14.66 serving as a personal best and helping her qualify for the NCAA Championships. She earned USTFCCCA Indoor All-Mideast Region honors in the 800-meter run this past winter.
Bowling league releases results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent results from the Guys & Gals Summer Mixed League and Summer Classic have been released. They are listed below.
—
Guys & Gals
Points Taken- Slo Rollers 3-Split Ends 1, Spare No One 4-Gutter Done 0, Alley Gators 2-Scared Splitless 2, Odd Balls 3-Hit or Miss 1, Four Flushers 2-Bye 2, Ball Busters 3-Four of a Kind 1.
High Scores- Kathe Petro 393-147, Jean Hamlyn 382-140, Mark Misner 436-166, Edie Reed 433-149, Noreen Barcomb 406-159, Nancy Griffith 401-165, Lynne Glenn 399-142, Nancy Mazurak 483-187, Dave Glenn 495-187, Joe Goddeau 403-144, Clarence Lafountain 418-147, Jodi Dubray 361-151, Tom Welch 452-158, Diana St. Clair 399-151, Dave Pellerin 424-146, Bea Holler 401-156, Dave Gregory 553-206, Kathie Merchant 381-133, Peggy Passino 463-172, Claude Lashway 589-236, Steve Hall 437-175, Chuck Leclair 496-170, Joe Phaneuf 513-215, Tina Welch 352-134, Roger Webb 407-172.
—
Summer Classic
1st Shift Points Taken- Huttig Nissan 10-The Underdogs 5, North Bowl Restr. 13-Optimal Payroll 2, FNG 11-Rick’s Taxidermy 4, Really Average 10-Laware Const. 5, North Bowl Pro Shop 10-Three Gen 5.
High Scores- Kim Fulton 406-159, Connor Jubert 706-249, Keegan Munson 492-211, Max French 587-211, Claude Lashway 563-200, Lanny Favro 569-208, Dan Munson, Sr. 664-236, Josh Weiss (sub) 659-234, Kurt Kraft 549-222, Barbara Cotter 502-188, Steve Stone 585-217, Dave Bresett 611-213, Mike Watts 678-245, Taylor Chapple 753-289.
2nd Shift Points Taken- North Bowl Restr. 9-FNG 6, Laware Const. 12-North Bowl Pro Shop 3, Really Average 14-The Underdogs 1, Optimal Payroll 10-Three Gen 5, Rick’s Taxidermy 8-Huttig Nissan 7.
High Scores- Lanny Favro 653-226, Dan Munson, Sr. 695-257, Joey Robert 595-227, Travis Bushey 714-265, Ian Bell 537-203, Keegan Munson 519-207, Josh Smith 504-213, Dave Bresett 707-247, Mike Watts 714-247, George Munson 599-201, Taylor Chapple 708-256, Chris Hartmann 636-265, Kurt Kraft 568-204.
