Sports Shorts: July 13, 2021

Golf tournament coming up
MORIAH — The Moriah Eagles Club #4410 will hold their Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Sunday Aug. 1, at the Moriah Country Club.
This is a 4-person scramble with both gross and net prizes.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
The cost is $30 for Moriah CC members and $45 for non-members.
Tee sponsorships are also available.
For further information or to register a team, call the Moriah Country Club at 518-546-1268, Moriah Eagles at 518-546-1000 or Tom Edwards at 518-637-2875.
Outdoor event planned
WILMINGTON — On Saturday, July 17, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack on a hike up Catamount Mountain in Wilmington.
This is considered a moderate hike of 3.6 miles round trip and 3 hour duration.
Call Kimberly Smith at 315-813-4407 by July 15 if interested in participating.
Clinton Community sports to return to action
PLATTSBURGH — Clinton Community College will resume its athletic programs this fall after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students interested in participating in soccer or cross country this fall are asked to contact the respective men's and women's coaches, respectively, or Athletic Director Kevin Daugherty (kevin.daugherty@clinton.edu).
Cross country is coached by Keith Bombard (keith.bombard@clinton.edu), women's soccer Katie Lee (katie.lee@clinton.edu) and men's soccer Keagen Briggs (keagen.briggs@clinton.edu).
Golf tournament set for July 24
WILLSBORO — The Iroquois Lodge #602 and Adirondack Chapter #562 Order of the Eastern Star are hosting a Golf Tournament on July 24, at the Willsboro Golf Course.
Registration is at 7:30 a.m. with an 18-hole, 4-ball scramble, shotgun start at 8 a.m.
The cost is $60 per person with all snacks, food and drinks provided.
All proceeds go to awards to graduating seniors from the Willsboro, Keene and Bouquet Valley School Districts.
Contact the Willsboro Golf Course at 518-963-8989 to register or for information.
