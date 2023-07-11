Thunder Road Postpones Governor’s Cup in Wake of Torrential Flooding Across Vermont
Barre, VT — Due to the severity of the flooding to our community, local businesses, racers and fans, Officials have postponed the 44th running of the Vermont Governor’s Cup by the Vermont Lottery originally scheduled for Thursday, July 13th. With well over 100 roads washed out across the area, along with flooding in homes, businesses and Thunder Road’s own office building in downtown Barre, Officials postponed the event to allow people the necessary time to assess their situations and plan accordingly.
The Vermont Governor’s Cup presented by the Vermont Lottery has been moved to join the iconic WDEV Radio Vermont/Calkin’s Portable Toilets Night on Thursday, July 27th.
“Although Thunder Road was able to weather the storm, just as she has for the last 64 years, the whole of Vermont can’t say the same,” said Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud. “Many of our teams, fans, our Thunder Road family, have more to worry about at this time than making it to the racetrack. We look forward to seeing everyone next week for the SRX Event, no doubt our biggest show in Thunder Road history. Stay safe, we wish you well and we’ll see you all at the track soon.”
While many fans were excited for the appearance by NASCAR Cup Series star Daniel Suarez, his visit is delayed by just one week as he looks for his first SRX Racing win on Thursday, July 20th.
The week race fans across the Nation have been waiting for is fast approaching with the first ever Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) visit to the world renowned Thunder Road International Speedbowl on Thursday, July 20th. A dozen of the greatest professional racers in the world are slated to take on ‘The Nation’s Site of Excitement’ including Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan, NASCAR Cup Series Champions Brad Keselowski, Tony Stewart and Bobby Labonte, Daytona 500 champion Ryan Newman and short-track favorites Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace. The Late Model All-Star Race is also on tap where the best of New England will compete in a 64-lap, $3,000 to win showdown for the money and the glory as they follow in the footsteps of legends like Bobby Dragon, Fadden, Cabana, Dion and Hanley!
For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, media@thunderroadvt.com, or visit www.thunderroadvt.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @ThunderRoadVT.
