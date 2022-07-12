Run for Jon announced
PERU — The 32nd Annual Run for Jon has been slated for Saturday, August 27. Packet pick-up will be from 3:30-4:45 p.m. and the kids fun run starting at 5 p.m. The 1.25 mile walk and 2.5 mile run will begin at 5:20 p.m. An award ceremony and item giveaway will take place for all participants after the event. For more information, visit www.runforjon.org or @runforjon on Facebook. Register online at runforjon.itsyourrace.com or on race day.
Volleyball officials needed
The Northern Adirondack Volleyball Officials Board, is currently seeking new officials for the 2022 fall season, which runs from September through October. If you enjoy volleyball and have always wanted to get involved, now is your chance. If you’re willing to learn, we’re here to teach you everything you’ll need. We meet at the South Plattsburgh Fire Station, with the first meeting scheduled for July 27, for the next six Wednesdays, before the season tips off. Contact navobball@gmail.com or KRowland7210@yahoo.com for more information.
Hole-in-one recorded
PORT KENT — Nicholas Dowson, on vacation from Sydney, Australia, recorded his first career hole-in-one at Harmony Golf Course on the 150-yard seventh hole using a four iron. He was using a set of clubs from John Champine and the ace was witnessed by Norm Bezio, Matt Galarneau and Dave Baker.
