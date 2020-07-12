Sports Shorts: July 12, 2020

Miller notches ace
PERU — On July 7, Ronnie Miller recorded his second hole-in-one at Adirondack Golf Course.
He aced the 132-yard, par-3 14th using a 9-iron.
The ace was witnessed by Bill Giroux, Merlin Lee and Ron McGee.
Treasure hunt
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau and Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Department will co-host a Storybook themed Treasure Hunt on Wednesday, July 29, at the Cadyville Recreation Park.
Solve clues and follow your map to the hidden treasure.
This event is for ages 3 to 9. Pre-registration is required.
To register, call the Youth Bureau to book a time for any of the following one hour time slots: 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m. or 12:30 p.m..
All activities are free.
For further information on this event or to register, please call the Clinton County Youth Bureau at 518-565-4750.
Referees needed
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau Soccer Program is in need of referees for its upcoming season, which runs from Aug. 29 to Oct. 10.
General knowledge of the rules, playing experience and experience working with children is desired.
The pay is $22 to $30 per game.
Referees will be hired to officiate games at the Pee Wee and Bantam levels.
Applicants must be 14 years of age or older and must attend one clinic.
Registration is required to attend the clinics.
To register for any of the days, call the Youth Bureau. Masks are required to attend the clinic.
Clinics will be held at the Old Courthouse Building's second floor meeting room from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the following dates: Aug. 6, Aug. 10, Aug. 17 and Aug. 19.
All coordinators and youth coaches are encouraged to recruit potential soccer referees to attend and ask questions regarding rules and learn more about officiating soccer.
Applicants must bring the following
—
a- Working papers (if applicant is 17 yrs. of age or under)
b- Social Security Card or Birth Certificate
c- Picture I.D.; Driver’s license or school report card
d- Social Security Number
e- Mask
